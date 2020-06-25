Threat Summary: 19 – 25 June 2020

Company Information Affected

Cebu Normal University (Philippines) The subdomains of the university’s Library and Journal for Higher Education (JHE) were hacked on June 17th, 2020. Compromised JHE data includes names, email addresses, and list of countries. The incident follows recent cyberattacks against two other Philippine universities. Unknown

Crozer-Keystone Health System (US) The Philadelphia-based health care provider confirmed a malware attack on its computer systems. for which the operators of Netwalker ransomware claimed responsibility. The group published screenshots of data belonging to the company on their website and are threatening to publish the stolen information in six days if no ransom is paid. Unknown

Netsential (US) On June 19th, 2020, Distributed Denial of Secrets leaked almost 270GB of data in a collection dubbed ‘BlueLeaks.’ It is said to include data from over 200 police departments, fusion centers, and other law enforcement training and support resources. Exposed data includes names, email addresses, phone numbers, PDF documents, images, as well as text, video CSV and ZIP files. Netsential confirmed that a threat actor likely gained access via a compromised customer user account and introduced malicious content on the web platform’s upload feature. Unknown

Unknown (Indonesia) Researchers at Cyble reported that they identified a credible dark web marketplace user selling a database which contained over 230,000 coronavirus patient records. The exposed data includes names, addresses, diagnosis dates, results, and more. The Indonesian government denied that there has been a breach of COVID-19 test data. An investigation is ongoing. 230,000

BlueKai (US) Security researcher Anurag Sen discovered a database belonging to Oracle’s BlueKai that contained billions of records of web tracking data, with some logs dating back to August 2019. This includes names, home addresses, email addresses, and other personally identifiable information, as well as browsing activity. An Oracle spokesperson confirmed they had been made aware of the leak, stating that an investigation revealed misconfigurations at two unnamed companies. Unknown

Mid-Michigan College (US) The college disclosed that ten employees had their email accounts compromised by a hacker. The incident may have compromised the data of up to 16,000 individuals. 16,000

North Shore Pain Management (US) The operators of Ako ransomware published data belonging to the practice on their site in May 2020. At the time, North Shore Pain Management did not make a statement regarding the breach. The practice has since issued a data breach notification. The notification does not mention whether ransomware was involved, nor that the compromised data has been leaked online. 14,472

Indiabulls Group (India) On June 22nd, 2020, CLOP ransomware attackers posted screenshots of files which they claim to have stolen from Indiabulls Group. They uploaded screenshots of a voucher, a letter, and four spreadsheets and instructed the company to contact them within 24 hours. Indiabulls Group confirmed it had been the target of a cyberattack on June 22nd, 2020, stating that no sensitive data was leaked in the incident. Unknown

jobstreet.com (Malaysia) Cyble Inc discovered a database belonging to jobstreet.com that was leaked by a credible actor on a dark web forum. The database contains 42,242 Singapore user records from a 2012 data breach. This includes dates of birth, email addresses, gender, geographic location, government-issued IDs, names, and more. 42,242

BigWorld Technology (Australia) Cybernews researchers discovered a database with over 1.2 million user records from the Stalker Online game, as well as a database of over 136,000 user records from Stalker Online forums being sold separately on dark web forums. The databases contain usernames, passwords, email addresses, phone numbers, and IP addresses. Unknown

Florida Orthopedic Institute (US) The institute informed the California Attorney General’s Office of a ransomware attack that was discovered on April 9th, 2020. A template notification states that patient data may have been accessed during the attack, including names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, medical information, and more. Unknown

Twitter Inc (US) The company stated that the billing information viewed on its ads and analytic services domains may have been cached by web browsers. Twitter explained that users on a shared computer may have been able to see the data in the browser’s cache. The exposed data includes phone numbers, billing addresses, the last four digits of payment card numbers, and email addresses. The issue was fixed on May 20th, 2020. Unknown

CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin (US) On April 23rd, 2020, the hospital discovered that two employee email accounts containing patient information may have been accessed by an unauthorised third party. Potentially exposed data includes patient names, diagnosis, dates of service and facility account number. Unknown

Telegram A database containing nearly 900MB of Telegram user data was found on a dark web forum. The database includes phone numbers linked to millions of Telegram accounts, identified by nicknames, as well as unique user IDs. The source of the leak remains unclear but the data was confirmed to have been collected using the Telegram contact import function. ~40,000,000

American Medical Technologies (US) The California-based organisation stated it had suffered a cyberattack in December 2019 that resulted in a data breach affecting 47,767 individuals. Personal information potentially compromised in the incident includes patient names, Social Security numbers, medical record numbers, and more. 47,767

Frost & Sullivan (US) On June 22nd, 2020, KelvinSecurity Team advertised data belonging to the consulting firm on a hacker forum, claiming that the data includes 6,000 customer records and 6,146 records for companies. The group stated that they did not plan on selling the data but sought instead to gain Frost & Sullivan’s attention. Beenu Arora of Cyble stated that the breach was caused by a ‘misconfigured backup directory on one of Frost and Sullivan public-facing servers.’ which has since been secured. Unknown