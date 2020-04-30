Threat Summary: 24 – 30 April 2020

Company Information Affected

Paay LLC (US) Security research Anurag Sen identified an unprotected Paay database which was exposed for nearly three weeks. The database contained the details of approximately 2.5 million card transactions dating back to September 1st, 2019. The exposed information included plaintext card numbers, the amount spent, and expiry dates. Cardholder names and CVV numbers were not exposed. Unknown

SeaChange (US) BleepingComputer reported that data which supposedly belongs to US-based video delivery software solution company SeaChange has been uploaded to Sodinokibi’s data leak site. The uploaded information allegedly contains insurance certificates, driver’s licenses, a document relating to a proposed Pentagon video-on-demand service, and more. Unknown

Nintendo (Japan) Nintendo revealed that beginning in early April 2020, user accounts were accessed via Nintendo Network ID (NNID). Exposed information includes names, nicknames, dates of birth, email addresses, and more. The company warned that if users had the same password for their NNID and Nintendo account, then attackers could use stored financial information to make purchases via My Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop. 160,000

Huiying Medical Technology (China) THE0TIME claim to have stolen Huiying Medical Technology’s COVID-19 detection technology source code and experimental data, and are now selling it for 4 Bitcoin. The threat actors also claim to have stolen 1.5MB of user data. Unknown

City of Detroit (US) The City of Detroit’s health department’s website briefly exposed the personal details of about 2,000 residents on March 28th, 2020. No Social Security numbers were affected. 2,000

Ambry Genetics (US) The company identified unauthorised access to an employee’s email account between January 22nd and 24th, 2020. It is unclear whether any information was accessed or stolen during this period and the company is not aware of any misuse of personal information. Potentially exposed data includes customer names, medical information and more. 233,000

Tax2efile (US) Researchers at Cyble discovered a threat actor selling Tax2efile customer data on hacker forums. The stolen database included thousands of employer identification numbers, emails and passwords, bank accounts, as well as 39,601 Social Security numbers. The database was sold via auction, which has since been closed, meaning it has been sold. Unknown

Unknown Researchers at Group-IB reported that a database of 397,365 cards was uploaded to Joker’s Stash on April 9th, 2020. Approximately 49.9% of the dump was made up of South Korean cards, while roughly 49.3% of the data related to US banks. The database mainly consists of Track 2 information which includes account numbers, expiration dates, CVVs, and account numbers. Unknown

CivicSmart (US) The smart parking meters and technology company was hit by Sodinokibi ransomware in March 2020. The ransomware operators’ site ‘Happy Blog’ suggests that CivicSmart paid the demanded ransom amount to have its files decrypted. Previously, the operators’ site also contained a screenshot of stolen data suggesting they were preparing to publish nearly 159 GB of data. Unknown

ExecuPharm (US) The US pharmaceutical company informed its customers of a ransomware attack on March 13th, 2020, stating that personal information, such as Social Security numbers, taxpayer IDs, driver’s licence numbers, and more, may have been accessed. Data stolen from the company’s servers has since been posted on a dark web site associated with the CLOP ransomware operators. Unknown

Zaha Hadid Architects (UK) The company was targeted in a ransomware attack, which encrypted some server information. The attackers also claim to have stolen internal company data prior to encryption and a screenshot of payroll and cash book information was uploaded from an anonymous Twitter account on April 23rd, 2020. ZHA does not believe any project data was stolen. Unknown

University of Warwick (UK) Sky News reported that the University of Warwick’s administrative network was breached in 2019. The incident impacted students, staff, and research study volunteers. The university was unable to determine what information had been stolen and failed to inform individuals and research bodies impacted by the breach. Several sources told Sky News that numerous data breaches have occurred at the university. Unknown

Wuhan Institute of Virology (China) The South China Morning Post stated that staff login credentials were reportedly leaked and used in an attempt to login to email accounts. Other organisations who had credentials leaked in the previously reported incident include the World Health Organization, the Gates Foundation, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Unknown

UseNeXT and Usenet[.]nl The companies disclosed data breaches in which an attacker gained access to personal information, such as names, billing addresses, payment details, and more. Both companies stated that the breaches were the result of a vulnerability at a third-party company. Unknown

Prime Communications (US) A former Prime Communications employee was sent the personal information of thousands of Prime Communications employees by the HR department. The former employee stated that she notified the company multiple times about the incident but did not receive a reply. Unknown

Kavaliro (US) The company disclosed that in September 2019 an unknown attacker compromised two email accounts before compromising further accounts. Potentially exposed information includes customers names, dates of birth, phone numbers, email addresses, and more. The attackers also contacted clients and established spoofed domains to trick customers and employees. Unknown

Chegg Inc (US) The company discovered that an unauthorised individual may have stolen the personal information of about 700 current and former US Chegg employees on or about April 9th, 2020. The potentially stolen data may include names and Social Security numbers. 700