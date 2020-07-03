Silobreaker

Menu
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 03 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • Border town pays price for Sweden’s no-lockdown as Norway reopens (TheAge.com)
  • Coronavirus: Germany could benefit as foreign students ditch US, UK (Deutsche Welle)
  • Coronavirus: US, South Africa, Indonesia see record new daily infections (South China Morning Post – News)
  • Coronavirus: Why aren’t masks mandatory in Australia? (GoldCoastBulletin.com.au)
  • England’s quarantine to be dropped for Spain, Italy, France and Germany (The Guardian)
  • Germany takes helm of EU during challenging times (Deutsche Welle)
  • Germany’s recipe for lockdown: Reduced hours, not layoffs (Christian Science Monitor)
  • Indonesia Needs to Learn from South Korea for COVID-19 Handling (Tempo.co)
  • Ireland faces ‘deep downturn’ this year and may not rebound until 2024 if there is a second wave (Irish Times)
  • Jul 2, 2020 – 18:24 Switzerland fast-tracks antiviral medication against Covid-19 (Swiss Info)
  • Mexico posts record daily coronavirus tally to overtake Iran (NationalPost.com)
  • Mexico: The COVID-19 pandemic is not under control (El Universal World)
  • Social media reveals how people feel about reopening UAE (Arab News)
  • Spain to hike taxes to offset impact of virus crisis (Yahoo! News Australia)
  • Spain warns citizens not to smoke or vape in public due to coronavirus threat (Telegraph)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Friday, July 3 (NationalPost.com)
  • Two more children die from Covid-19 in South Africa (Citizen.co.za)
  • UAE reports 400 new coronavirus infections, Abu Dhabi reopens beaches, parks (Arab News)
  • UK – Boris Johnson urges the public to not “overdo it” when lockdown is eased this weekend (Manchester Evening News)
  • UK – Boris Johnson’s Covid-19 dice are loaded against our struggling towns (The Guardian)
  • UK – Gyms to reopen ‘in a couple of weeks’, says Boris Johnson in lockdown update (The Independent)
  • UK – Video: Boris Johnson pleads with Britons to be ‘sensible’ when pubs reopen (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – We must all act responsibly when pubs reopen on Saturday, Boris Johnson to tell drinkers (Telegraph)
  • US – CDC test to simultaneously detect coronavirus, influenza given FDA emergency use authorization (FOXBusiness.com)
  • US – California reverses course from reopening amid Covid surge (The Star SA)
  • US – Coronavirus in Ohio: Teachers, staff to wear masks when schools reopen this fall (Akron Beacon Journal)
  • US – Emergency Virus Testing Contractors Needed, CDC Says (Bloomberg Law)
  • US – Florida, Arizona, Texas and California, States Among First to Reopen, Drive Coronavirus Spike in U.S. (MSNBC Newsweek)
  • US – Massachusetts coronavirus reopening: Phase 3 starts Monday (Boston Herald)
  • US – Phase 3 of the Massachusetts reopening plan will begin Monday. Here’s what that means. (boston.com)
  • US – Trump administration ‘does not have a handle’ on the coronavirus: Strategist (CNBC)
  • US – Trump administration calls for masks throughout air travel, other guidelines for Covid-19 era (CNBC)
  • US – Trump administration moves ahead with plan to open new pandemic office as coronavirus crisis intensifies (CNN)
  • Video: App launched to help socially distanced drinking Sweden (Mail Online UK)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • Édouard Philippe resigns as prime minister of France (The Guardian)
 
Actions by Companies
  • “FirstRand’s SPIRE fund extends ICU at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, Gauteng ” – BizNews (Politicsweb)
  • AIB says most severe phase of hit to service businesses has passed (Irish Times)
  • Accenture cuts up to 900 UK jobs as it faces pandemic strain (SkyNews.com Business)
  • Amazon delays Prime Day until October due to coronavirus (CNBC)
  • AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate may be available by year-end, says SII (Hindu Business Line)
  • Battery Giant TDK Expects Virus to Boost Gadget, Auto Prospects (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • Bill Gates partly blames Facebook, Twitter, for coronavirus spread (FOXNews.com)
  • Cemex joins fight vs COVID (Philippines Daily Tribune)
  • Coronavirus Update: McDonald’s Pauses Dine-In Reopening, Apple Re-Closes 77 Stores (TheStreet.com)
  • Covid delays hit JSW Steel expansion plans (Financial Express)
  • Covid-19: SBI issues guidelines to offices, branches in Kerala (Hindu Business Line)
  • Daimler: the best, bested (FT.com – Companies)
  • Dubai’s Emirates NBD bank to raise $750 mln in perpetual bonds: Reuters (Al Arabiya)
  • FT – Accenture to cut 900 UK jobs as pandemic hits demand https://t.co/3lb3egH5Jk (FT – Twitter)
  • Intel resumes sales to Chinese server giant Inspur after suspension over US laws (South China Morning Post – News)
  • KBank upbeat on debt repayment level (Bangkok Post)
  • Keep our money if you must, Ryanair. We’d rather lose our airfares than board our flight (Irish Times)
  • Kia Motors Registers Sales Of 7275 Units In June 2020 (Businessworld India)
  • Land Securities says sales at 80% of the same period last year since reopening (Shares Magazine)
  • Microsoft set to help 25 million people worldwide acquire new digital skills (IOL)
  • MultiChoice Group joins UN as African media supporter in campaign against Covid-19 misinformation (Telecompaper)
  • Netcare sets up free-standing mortuaries at some hospitals (News24)
  • Panasonic India now offers COVID-19 medical insurance to its camera buyers (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Petrobras Draws Record June Fuel From Buzios Despite Coronavirus (Zacks.com)
  • Pfizer Reports Encouarging Data From Coronavirus Program (Zacks.com)
  • Qantas to retire fleet of 747s six months earlier than planned due to COVID-19 crisis (Mail Online UK)
  • Ryanair resumes flights from Greece after four-month grounding (Today Online)
  • Ryanair to resume Cardiff, UK ops despite pleas not to (CH-Aviation)
  • Ryanair’s June passenger numbers show sign of improvement despite sharp drop (Xinhua News Agency)
  • SA is deindustrialising and Eskom is part of the problem, says Nersa member (News24)
  • Samsung resumes fridge production in S. Korea (Yonhap News Agency)
  • Singapore’s Temasek delays annual report due to pandemic (Reuters)
  • Telekom Malaysia staff to return to office, resume daily operations (Telecompaper)
  • Tesco, Aldi, Asda and Sainsbury’s update face mask rules for shoppers (Manchester Evening News)
  • Tesla shines during the pandemic as other auto makers struggle (Australian Financial Review)
  • WSJ – The surge in coronavirus infections in the U.S. leads Apple to close dozens of stores and McDonald’s to pause reope… https://t.co/R3fhXp54tg (WSJ – Twitter)
  • ‘Will the coronavirus ever end?’, Indians turn to Google for answers on Covid-19 (Hindu Business Line)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • ‘I’m a scientist, not a politician’: Health officials answer senators on COVID-19 vaccine (USA Today)
  • A covid-19 vaccine rooted in a government partnership is fueling financial rewards for company executives (Washington Post)
  • After COVID-19, a future for the world’s children? (Lancet)
  • COVID-19 vaccine sees early positive results (CBS News)
  • Coronavirus drug remdesivir comes at a cost for Americans (CBS News)
  • Coronavirus vaccines: ‘Encouraging’ early data for some, a trial delay for another and more research ahead (CNN)
  • Coronavirus: Up to third of antibody tests give false negatives (Mail Online – Latest Stories)
  • EU guidance impedes humanitarian action to prevent COVID-19 in Syria (Lancet)
  • FDA Commissioner Hahn and Deputy Shah: Coronavirus vaccine search – here’s what we’re doing to defeat COVID-19 (FOXNews.com)
  • In the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil, do brown lives matter? (Lancet)
  • Neurological associations of COVID-19 (Lancet)
  • Offline: It’s time to convene nations to end this pandemic (Lancet)
  • Regeneron, Sanofi arthritis drug fails COVID-19 study (Mail Online UK)
  • Shot in the arm for COVID-19 vaccine project (Pharma Letter)
  • Up to ONE-THIRD of all coronavirus antibody tests may come back as false negatives, study finds (Mail Online UK)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Congress eyes more spending as coronavirus surges and the economy struggles
Chicago Tribune
Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, told reporters Tuesday that the focus of any legislation taken up in the Senate would be “kids, jobs and health care” as well as liability protections for hospitals, doctors, nurses, businesses,…
Contact tracing adds to Bengaluru’s challenges against Covid-19
Livemint.com
Medical experts and government officials say that there cannot be a timeline to complete this process but are confident that in at least 95% of all cases, the source of infection is another infected person or contact even though their own data does…
Covid-19 screening staff protest over govt jobs quota
The Nation – Thailand
Staff tasked with screening patients for Covid-19 join a protest today to demand a higher quota of government jobs, in line with their status as front-line “troops” in the virus battle. Around 300 medical record keepers gathered in front of the Public…
Fact check: Photo does not show mass protest about COVID-19 lockdown in Leicester
Reuters
A number of posts on Facebook with hundreds of shares as of July 2, 2020 claim that a large group of people marched in Leicester in protest against the COVID-19 lockdown and its impact on the Pakistani community in the city. The claim is false and…
LA Mayor Garcetti admits ‘connection’ between coronavirus outbreak and protests, after downplaying link
FOXNews.com
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday that public protests are likely causing the number of citywide  coronavirus cases to spike, just two days after claiming there wasn't  "any conclusive evidence " showing a connection between the two. Garc…
No new state of emergency as nightlife drives Tokyo’s coronavirus spread
The Straits Times All News
July 03, 2020 2:14 PM TOKYO (REUTERS) – Japan will not reintroduce a state of emergency to tackle the novel coronavirus, a government spokesman said on Friday (July 3), as cases in Tokyo rose to a two-month high driven by the spread of the virus in…
Trump claims new jobs numbers show economy is ‘roaring back’ from coronavirus
ABC News
Economic experts say the numbers could be deceiving. President Donald Trump came to the White House briefing room Thursday morning to tout new employment numbers showing that 4.8 million jobs were added in June, calling it "spectacular news." "Today's…
Trump says economy is ‘roaring back’ after record jobs report
New York Post
WASHINGTON — President Trump returned to the White House briefing room on Thursday to celebrate the nation’s falling unemployment rate , describing it as “spectacular news for American workers and American families.” “Today’s announcement proves that…
Trump: Economy ‘roaring back’ after jobs report amid COVID-19 ‘flames’ across U.S.
New York Daily News
However, the nation has only recovered about one-third of the more than 22 million jobs lost since the pandemic ground the U.S. economy to a halt this spring. The unemployment rate, while dropping, remains at levels nearly as high as during the Great…
US economy adds record of 4.8 million jobs amidst COVID-19 spread
Ani News
Washington [US], July 03 (ANI): The US economy has added a record 4.8 million jobs in June showing a sign of nascent recovery in the country reeling under the coronavirus pandemic. The Washington Post reported that a surge in new infections and a…
Geopolitical Impact
ASEAN stops pulling punches over South China Sea
Asia Times Online
Vietnam came out with one of the toughest ASEAN Chair statements on the South China Sea in years as the country gathered leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations for a virtual summit on June 26. The move marks another milestone…
China’s border row with India part of its global aggression, says Trump
Times of India
WASHINGTON: China’s aggressive stance along the India-China border fits with the larger pattern of Chinese aggression in other parts of the world, US President Donald Trump has said, wading into the boundary row between New Delhi and Beijing. Coming a…
New trade agreement is a victory for American workers and the economy
The Hill
July 1 will go down as an important day for American workers seeking to reenter the workforce. It is the date the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, replaces the decades old North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA. President Trump…
Pentagon: China military exercises will ‘further destabilize’ South China Sea
Philippine Star
(Agence France-Presse) – July 3, 2020 – 9:11am WASHINGTON, United States — The Pentagon said Thursday it was "concerned" about Chinese military exercises around a disputed archipelago in the South China Sea, noting the maneuvers will "further…
Reducing dependence on China: India Inc advise on import substitution
Economic Times
New Delhi: Indian companies have started submitting proposals to the government on ways to reduce import dependence on China, recommending measures such as levy of Covid-19 import duties on non-essential products and reduction of customs duty on…
Saudi-led coalition starts military operation against Yemen’s Houthis
Egypt Independent
DUBAI ( ) — A Saudi-led coalition has started a military operation against Yemen’s Houthi movement after it stepped up cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, Saudi state television reported on Wednesday. In Yemen, Houthi-run Al…
Tanzania: PM Flags Off 44th Dar International Trade Fair Friday
AllAfrica.com
PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa is on Friday expected to flag off the 44th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) that opened its doors on Wednesday. Minister for Industries, Trade and Investment, Innocent Bashungwa told reporters at Mwalimu…
US bill penalises banks over China’s Hong Kong law
Australian Financial Review
Patricia Zengerle Washington | The US Senate unanimously approved legislation on Thursday (Friday AEST) to penalise banks doing business with Chinese officials who implement Beijing's draconian new national security law on Hong Kong , sending it to…
US, Vietnam and Philippines accuse Beijing of ‘unlawful maritime claims’ with five-day drill in South China Sea
MSN News Singapore
The United States, Vietnam and the Philippines have lashed out at China, accusing it of coercion as Beijing launches a military drill in a disputed part of the South China Sea. In a statement, the US Department of Defence said it was concerned about…
Vietnam, Philippines criticise Chinese military drills in South China Sea
South China Morning Post
Asia / Southeast Asia The Philippines said China’s exercises near the Paracel Islands were ‘highly provocative’ while Vietnam said they violate its sovereignty Hanoi and Manila warned of growing insecurity in Southeast Asia at an Asean summit last…
Cybersecurity Impact
CSFI_DCOE – Attacks and Breaches Lessons from COVID-19 Cyberattacks: Where Do We Go Next? https://t.co/dQdLBbml30
CSFI_DCOE – Twitter
Attacks and Breaches Lessons from COVID-19 Cyberattacks: Where Do We Go Next? https://bit.ly/2AnPKOi
Catches of the month: Phishing scams for July 2020
IT Governance Blog
As we enter the second half of the year – and the fourth month of lockdown restrictions in the UK – the security threats posed by COVID-19 rage on. Indeed, the cycle of attacks has been evolving so rapidly that fraudsters are circling back…
CyberScoopNews – How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command’s “Cyber Flag” exercise https://t.co/7lzQ9KktRS by @shanvav https://t.co/qQjdcPZqx6
CyberScoopNews – Twitter
How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command's "Cyber Flag" exercise https://hubs.ly/H0s48y50 by @shanvav https://twitter.com/CyberScoopNews/status/1278714298500554752/photo/1
Cybersecurity Stocks & ETFs for the Coronavirus Crisis
Nasdaq
(1:15) – How Is The Pandemic Fueling The Cyber Security Industry? (4:25) – What Are The Top 5 Threats? (14:30) – How Can We Protect Ourselves From Cyber Threats? (22:00) – What Companies Stand To Benefit From These Current Trends? (28:20) – ETFs To…
InfoSecHotSpot – Zoom makes more security updates Zoom has been on an epic security journey since the coronavirus pandemic began. As… https://t.co/chJyiBmTrU
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Zoom makes more security updates Zoom has been on an epic security journey since the coronavirus pandemic began. As the video conferencing app’s users surged to hundreds of millions within weeks, security issues and vulnerabilities left trust in Zoom…
Lessons from COVID-19 Cyberattacks: Where Do We Go Next?
Dark Reading – All Stories
We need to learn from the attacks and attempts that have occurred in order to prepare for the future.
POPCOM’s Demographic Vulnerabilities Tool, weapon to mitigate COVID-19 transmission
Philippine Information Agency
CALOOCAN CITY, July 3 (PIA) –Malabon City Mayor Antolin "Len-Len" Oreta III said  the spread of COVID-19 in the City can be negated through strict enforcement of minimum health protocols in the community. “Trace, test, isolate. Wear mask, physical…
Researchers given €5m to look into Covid-19 vulnerability
Irish Independent
Scientists will be given €4.8m to find out why some people are more susceptible to Covid-19. They will also try to develop a rapid antibody test to discover who was infected and may have developed immunity. Minister for Higher Education, Research and…
SCmagazineUK – https://t.co/Jz8VU3msfh Keynote speaker for SC Media UK’s digital congress, NATO Cyber Security Centre chief Ian We… https://t.co/hZqs7EsJnU
SCmagazineUK – Twitter
http://ow.ly/p6G830qVDat Keynote speaker for SC Media UK's digital congress, NATO Cyber Security Centre chief Ian West very candid as he tells delegates about how the agency faced the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Basics of TrickBot Malware
LIFARS Blog
TrickBot malware is Trojan-type malware to steal sensitive data by using spam emails and also distributed by using Adobe Flash Player updates. The malware was first discovered in 2016 through various financial institutions and banks. Later in…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • Cyber Alert – 03 July 2020

    Cyber Alert: Dinosn - Facebook exposed user data to app developers https://t.co/CeYT0eaR1R...
    Read more

  • Threat Summary: 26 June – 02 July 2020

    26 June – 02 July 2020 Silobreaker’s Weekly Cyber Digest is a quantitative summary of our threat reports, published every Thursday. The reports are...
    Read more

  • COVID-19 Alert – 02 July 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 02 July 2020
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch