COVID-19 Alert – 03 July 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.
|Actions by Governments
|
|Actions by Companies
|
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Congress eyes more spending as coronavirus surges and the economy struggles
|Chicago Tribune
|Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, told reporters Tuesday that the focus of any legislation taken up in the Senate would be “kids, jobs and health care” as well as liability protections for hospitals, doctors, nurses, businesses,…
|Contact tracing adds to Bengaluru’s challenges against Covid-19
|Livemint.com
|Medical experts and government officials say that there cannot be a timeline to complete this process but are confident that in at least 95% of all cases, the source of infection is another infected person or contact even though their own data does…
|Covid-19 screening staff protest over govt jobs quota
|The Nation – Thailand
|Staff tasked with screening patients for Covid-19 join a protest today to demand a higher quota of government jobs, in line with their status as front-line “troops” in the virus battle. Around 300 medical record keepers gathered in front of the Public…
|Fact check: Photo does not show mass protest about COVID-19 lockdown in Leicester
|Reuters
|A number of posts on Facebook with hundreds of shares as of July 2, 2020 claim that a large group of people marched in Leicester in protest against the COVID-19 lockdown and its impact on the Pakistani community in the city. The claim is false and…
|LA Mayor Garcetti admits ‘connection’ between coronavirus outbreak and protests, after downplaying link
|FOXNews.com
|Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday that public protests are likely causing the number of citywide coronavirus cases to spike, just two days after claiming there wasn't "any conclusive evidence " showing a connection between the two. Garc…
|No new state of emergency as nightlife drives Tokyo’s coronavirus spread
|The Straits Times All News
|July 03, 2020 2:14 PM TOKYO (REUTERS) – Japan will not reintroduce a state of emergency to tackle the novel coronavirus, a government spokesman said on Friday (July 3), as cases in Tokyo rose to a two-month high driven by the spread of the virus in…
|Trump claims new jobs numbers show economy is ‘roaring back’ from coronavirus
|ABC News
|Economic experts say the numbers could be deceiving. President Donald Trump came to the White House briefing room Thursday morning to tout new employment numbers showing that 4.8 million jobs were added in June, calling it "spectacular news." "Today's…
|Trump says economy is ‘roaring back’ after record jobs report
|New York Post
|WASHINGTON — President Trump returned to the White House briefing room on Thursday to celebrate the nation’s falling unemployment rate , describing it as “spectacular news for American workers and American families.” “Today’s announcement proves that…
|Trump: Economy ‘roaring back’ after jobs report amid COVID-19 ‘flames’ across U.S.
|New York Daily News
|However, the nation has only recovered about one-third of the more than 22 million jobs lost since the pandemic ground the U.S. economy to a halt this spring. The unemployment rate, while dropping, remains at levels nearly as high as during the Great…
|US economy adds record of 4.8 million jobs amidst COVID-19 spread
|Ani News
|Washington [US], July 03 (ANI): The US economy has added a record 4.8 million jobs in June showing a sign of nascent recovery in the country reeling under the coronavirus pandemic. The Washington Post reported that a surge in new infections and a…
|Geopolitical Impact
|ASEAN stops pulling punches over South China Sea
|Asia Times Online
|Vietnam came out with one of the toughest ASEAN Chair statements on the South China Sea in years as the country gathered leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations for a virtual summit on June 26. The move marks another milestone…
|China’s border row with India part of its global aggression, says Trump
|Times of India
|WASHINGTON: China’s aggressive stance along the India-China border fits with the larger pattern of Chinese aggression in other parts of the world, US President Donald Trump has said, wading into the boundary row between New Delhi and Beijing. Coming a…
|New trade agreement is a victory for American workers and the economy
|The Hill
|July 1 will go down as an important day for American workers seeking to reenter the workforce. It is the date the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, replaces the decades old North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA. President Trump…
|Pentagon: China military exercises will ‘further destabilize’ South China Sea
|Philippine Star
|(Agence France-Presse) – July 3, 2020 – 9:11am WASHINGTON, United States — The Pentagon said Thursday it was "concerned" about Chinese military exercises around a disputed archipelago in the South China Sea, noting the maneuvers will "further…
|Reducing dependence on China: India Inc advise on import substitution
|Economic Times
|New Delhi: Indian companies have started submitting proposals to the government on ways to reduce import dependence on China, recommending measures such as levy of Covid-19 import duties on non-essential products and reduction of customs duty on…
|Saudi-led coalition starts military operation against Yemen’s Houthis
|Egypt Independent
|DUBAI ( ) — A Saudi-led coalition has started a military operation against Yemen’s Houthi movement after it stepped up cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, Saudi state television reported on Wednesday. In Yemen, Houthi-run Al…
|Tanzania: PM Flags Off 44th Dar International Trade Fair Friday
|AllAfrica.com
|PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa is on Friday expected to flag off the 44th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) that opened its doors on Wednesday. Minister for Industries, Trade and Investment, Innocent Bashungwa told reporters at Mwalimu…
|US bill penalises banks over China’s Hong Kong law
|Australian Financial Review
|Patricia Zengerle Washington | The US Senate unanimously approved legislation on Thursday (Friday AEST) to penalise banks doing business with Chinese officials who implement Beijing's draconian new national security law on Hong Kong , sending it to…
|US, Vietnam and Philippines accuse Beijing of ‘unlawful maritime claims’ with five-day drill in South China Sea
|MSN News Singapore
|The United States, Vietnam and the Philippines have lashed out at China, accusing it of coercion as Beijing launches a military drill in a disputed part of the South China Sea. In a statement, the US Department of Defence said it was concerned about…
|Vietnam, Philippines criticise Chinese military drills in South China Sea
|South China Morning Post
|Asia / Southeast Asia The Philippines said China’s exercises near the Paracel Islands were ‘highly provocative’ while Vietnam said they violate its sovereignty Hanoi and Manila warned of growing insecurity in Southeast Asia at an Asean summit last…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|CSFI_DCOE – Attacks and Breaches Lessons from COVID-19 Cyberattacks: Where Do We Go Next? https://t.co/dQdLBbml30
|CSFI_DCOE – Twitter
|Attacks and Breaches Lessons from COVID-19 Cyberattacks: Where Do We Go Next? https://bit.ly/2AnPKOi
|Catches of the month: Phishing scams for July 2020
|IT Governance Blog
|As we enter the second half of the year – and the fourth month of lockdown restrictions in the UK – the security threats posed by COVID-19 rage on. Indeed, the cycle of attacks has been evolving so rapidly that fraudsters are circling back…
|CyberScoopNews – How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command’s “Cyber Flag” exercise https://t.co/7lzQ9KktRS by @shanvav https://t.co/qQjdcPZqx6
|CyberScoopNews – Twitter
|How COVID-19 changed Cyber Command's "Cyber Flag" exercise https://hubs.ly/H0s48y50 by @shanvav https://twitter.com/CyberScoopNews/status/1278714298500554752/photo/1
|Cybersecurity Stocks & ETFs for the Coronavirus Crisis
|Nasdaq
|(1:15) – How Is The Pandemic Fueling The Cyber Security Industry? (4:25) – What Are The Top 5 Threats? (14:30) – How Can We Protect Ourselves From Cyber Threats? (22:00) – What Companies Stand To Benefit From These Current Trends? (28:20) – ETFs To…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Zoom makes more security updates Zoom has been on an epic security journey since the coronavirus pandemic began. As… https://t.co/chJyiBmTrU
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
|Zoom makes more security updates Zoom has been on an epic security journey since the coronavirus pandemic began. As the video conferencing app’s users surged to hundreds of millions within weeks, security issues and vulnerabilities left trust in Zoom…
|Lessons from COVID-19 Cyberattacks: Where Do We Go Next?
|Dark Reading – All Stories
|We need to learn from the attacks and attempts that have occurred in order to prepare for the future.
|POPCOM’s Demographic Vulnerabilities Tool, weapon to mitigate COVID-19 transmission
|Philippine Information Agency
|CALOOCAN CITY, July 3 (PIA) –Malabon City Mayor Antolin "Len-Len" Oreta III said the spread of COVID-19 in the City can be negated through strict enforcement of minimum health protocols in the community. “Trace, test, isolate. Wear mask, physical…
|Researchers given €5m to look into Covid-19 vulnerability
|Irish Independent
|Scientists will be given €4.8m to find out why some people are more susceptible to Covid-19. They will also try to develop a rapid antibody test to discover who was infected and may have developed immunity. Minister for Higher Education, Research and…
|SCmagazineUK – https://t.co/Jz8VU3msfh Keynote speaker for SC Media UK’s digital congress, NATO Cyber Security Centre chief Ian We… https://t.co/hZqs7EsJnU
|SCmagazineUK – Twitter
|http://ow.ly/p6G830qVDat Keynote speaker for SC Media UK's digital congress, NATO Cyber Security Centre chief Ian West very candid as he tells delegates about how the agency faced the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
|The Basics of TrickBot Malware
|LIFARS Blog
|TrickBot malware is Trojan-type malware to steal sensitive data by using spam emails and also distributed by using Adobe Flash Player updates. The malware was first discovered in 2016 through various financial institutions and banks. Later in…
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.