Silobreaker

Menu
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 12 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
 
Actions by Companies
  • AIB chief regrets Covid-19 mortgage refusals (Irish Independent)
  • Adidas has seen no impact on sales from race row -CEO (Mail Online UK)
  • Apple on cusp of US$2 trillion milestone, defying Covid-19 pandemic (The Straits Times All News)
  • Apple supplier Foxconn posts better-than expected second-quarter profit (Channel NewsAsia)
  • Apple’s eye watering $2 trillion milestone (CourierMail.com.au Business)
  • Australia needs plan for living with COVID-19, says Transurban (Australian Financial Review)
  • Axiz and Check Point: Protecting companies on their journey to cloud (IT Web)
  • Boeing’s loss of orders outpace sales for sixth straight month (UPI)
  • Boeing’s Lost Max Orders Top 400 This Year, 787 Deliveries Drop (Bloomberg)
  • Cathay Pacific posts record $1.75 billion first-half loss amid Covid-19 pandemic (The Straits Times All News)
  • Clorox is making 1 million packages of disinfecting wipes per day, CEO says (USA Today)
  • Commitment to ‘green recovery’ strengthening company despite pandemic, says Vestas CEO (CNBC)
  • Commonwealth Bank of Australia impaired loan expenses double because of coronavirus crisis (Mail Online UK)
  • Computershare profits, revenue slip after COVID-19 hit (Australian Financial Review)
  • E.ON cuts 2020 outlook as coronavirus crisis bites (Reuters India)
  • Easyjet resumes flights to Egypt’s Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh (Egypt Independent)
  • Emaar Malls’ first-half profit slides amid coronavirus pandemic (Abu Dhabi National)
  • Eskom pays over R100 million Covid-19 special bonus to its pensioners (567 CapeTalk)
  • Eskom pensioners receive Covid 19-relief bonuses totalling R104m (567 CapeTalk)
  • Hon Hai Beats Profit Estimates After Pandemic Spurs Apple Demand (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • Johnson & Johnson eyes 1 billion doses of potential Covid-19 shot in 2021, weighs challenge trials (The Straits Times All News)
  • MSMEs will take at least 7-8 months to recover from COVID-19 impact: D&B Chief Economist (Outlook India)
  • Mazda To Resume Full Factory Operation Worldwide In August Amid Strong US Sales And Demand (NewKerala.com)
  • Moody’s: Covid-19 likely to accelerate fundamental shifts in trade relationships globally (India Infoline)
  • NAB staff in firing line as bank pushes ahead with restructure amid pandemic (TheAge.com Business)
  • Nippon Steel Apr-Jun revenue down nearly 26% YoY amid COVID-19 (China Coal Resource)
  • Nokia phones maker HMD picks up $230 million in new funding from Google, Qualcomm and Nokia (CNBC)
  • Orsted beats Q2 expectations despite lower power demand (Mail Online UK)
  • Salesforce philanthropy chief says the pandemic initiated a ‘series of interconnected crises’ (CNBC)
  • Siemens’ Q3 sees covid-19 disruption; near-term outlook could be dull (Livemint.com)
  • Toshiba posts $106 mil. net loss in April-June amid pandemic (Mainichi JP)
  • Transurban falls to $111m loss as lockdowns hit traffic (WA Today)
  • UK government urged to justify £108m contact-tracing deal with Serco (The Guardian)
  • Vestas signals concerns over border restrictions (FT.com – Companies)
  • We’re in a death spiral but we’re doing our best: Eskom chief (Times Live South Africa)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
 
Societal & Economic Impact
At least 1 million people may not get Trump’s $400 unemployment boost
TheWashingtonTime.com
At least 1 million people may not get Trump’s $400 unemployment boost Tags boost business news Careers Coronavirus Coronavirus: Personal Finance COVID-19 donald trump Economy Jobs Legislation million people Personal finance Politics Trump039s unemployment
Covid-19 is not going to blow over. Urgent need to remake economy now
The Straits Times All News
August 12, 2020 5:00 AM This is our worst quarterly performance on record. The forecast for 2020 essentially means the growth generated over the past two to three years will be negated.
Facebook: Pandemic hurt enforcement on suicide, child nudity
Philippine Daily Inquirer
OAKLAND, California — Looks like the machines aren't ready to take over just yet. The COVID-19 pandemic affected Facebook's ability to remove harmful and forbidden material from its platforms, the company said Tuesday. Sending its content moderators…
Long-term unemployment growing in Sweden due to pandemic
Xinhua News Agency
STOCKHOLM, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Unemployment in Sweden continues to rise due to the ongoing pandemic, and long-term unemployment is rising faster. "Long-term unemployment is increasing faster and one explanation for this is that the people who had been…
New rules for public transport as Auckland moves to alert level 3
stuff.co.nz
New rules for public transport use are in place after Auckland re-entered coronavirus alert level 3. said data was not yet available but anecdotally, many services were running with just handfuls of passengers on Wednesday after recovering to more…
People are more likely to catch Covid-19 in areas with high air pollution, scientists claim
Mail Online UK
Researchers claimed pollution plays a 'direct role' in the spread of Covid-19  They suggested the coronavirus is airborne, meaning it lingers in the air This is exacerbated by particulate matter (PM) which 'carries' it in the air They suggested PM…
Polls show climate change issue going down in flames as coronavirus steals spotlight
Washington Times
Even as Democrats place climate change at the forefront of their election strategy, polls show the novel coronavirus pandemic is taking the wind out of the climate issue’s sails. A Harris Poll survey conducted for Fortune found that climate change has…
The changing pitch of protests in the Covid-19 era
Hindu Business Line
From vocal to silent, from offline to digital, novel forms of dissent are emerging On Tuesday afternoon, a cacophony of honking could be heard on the borders of Madhya Pradesh. Transporters’ unions were blowing their horns in a concerted action to…
UK enters recession after coronavirus crisis shrinks the economy
itv.com
Britain has officially entered into recession after the coronavirus crisis saw the economy contract by a record 20.4% between April and June, the Office for National Statistics has said. More follows…
What is a recession?
BBC News – Business
The coronavirus pandemic has thrown many countries into recession – but what exactly is it and how could it affect you?
Geopolitical Impact
Azar defends Taiwan trip, says China should worry about ‘getting more transparent, more open’ on coronavirus
FOXNews.com
Chinese officials should be more concerned with transparency and cooperation with the international community than with a U.S. Cabinet official's visit to Taiwan, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told " The Story " Tuesday. "Well, as…
China denounces U.S. health chief’s criticism over virus as ‘political show’
NationalPost.com
BEIJING — China said on Wednesday that U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar has performed the "worst in the world" in controlling the novel coronavirus, rejecting criticism of China made by Azar during a three-day trip to Taiwan this week….
First, Canadian Aluminum… Could U.S. Target Steel Next For Tariffs?
Seeking Alpha
Following President Donald Trump's reimposition of 10% import tariffs on Canadian aluminum, Canada is now sweating the possible reimposition of steel tariffs. Capacity utilization on both sides of the border is woefully low. Producers of steel are…
Geopolitical Cold War with China would be \”dreadful mistake,\” U.S. economist warns
Xinhua News Agency
WASHINGTON, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — U.S. politicians risk making a "dreadful mistake" by stoking a geopolitical Cold War with China, a renowned U.S. economist has warned. "The last Cold War was dangerous enough," Jeffrey Sachs, an economics professor at…
Health Secretary Azar Renews Swipes at China Over Covid-19 in Taiwan Visit
WSJ.com World News
South China Sea Tensions: Beijing Tells Troops ‘Not to Fire the First Shot’
International Business Times
Tensions in the South China Sea have eased slightly as China is telling its troops "not to fire the first shot." The move appears to be a result of stepped-up activity by the U.S. in the disputed waters and a conversation that took place last week…
Taranaki iwi to advocate for border control in event of Covid-19 resurgence
Waikato Times
Simon O'Connor/Stuff Taranaki iwi established checkpoints during alert level 3 in April in an effort to reduce inter-regional travel. If coronavirus returns to Taranaki iwi will push for the Government to seal the region’s borders, an iwi leader says. B…
U.S. businesses not leaving China market despite strained ties: survey
Xinhua News Agency
WASHINGTON, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — U.S. businesses are not leaving the Chinese market despite "an unprecedented downturn" in U.S.-China relations during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an annual member survey released Tuesday by the U.S.-China…
U.S. skeptical of Russia’s virus vaccine safety
Pittsburgh Tribune Review
TAIPAI, Taiwan — U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says it’s more important to have a safe and effective vaccine against the coronavirus than to be the first to produce a vaccine. Azar, on a visit to Taiwan, was asked by ABC on…
Uphold humanitarian laws even during armed conflict, pandemic – CHR
Philippine Daily Inquirer
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Wednesday reminded both state and non-state parties on the importance of upholding humanitarian laws even during armed conflict and other crises like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In a…
Cybersecurity Impact
Confused about more coronavirus relief? You may be a target for fraud
CNBC
Consumers shouldn't heed solicitations to pay for access to stimulus checks, job opportunities or upfront mortgage assistance, the Federal Trade Commission warned.  Americans have lost about $106 million to fraud related to Covid-19 this year. America…
DMBisson – CovidLock: Mobile Coronavirus Tracking App Coughs Up Ransomware https://t.co/roNGtkwT3f @DomainTools #coronavirus… https://t.co/YjHEZrtEEl
DMBisson – Twitter
CovidLock: Mobile Coronavirus Tracking App Coughs Up Ransomware https://www.domaintools.com/resources/blog/covidlock-mobile-coronavirus-tracking-app-coughs-up-ransomware @DomainTools #coronavirus #ransomware…
Hackers Exploit Covid-19 Vaccine Interest As Cover For Attacks
Information Security Buzz
Phishing emails with subject lines related to vaccines now being used to trick recipients into downloading malicious Windows, Word and Excel files designed to steal a person’s credentials  Number of new, vaccine-related coronavirus domains double…
InfoSecHotSpot – Cybersecurity and remote support are top goals for CIOs in 2020 Most IT leaders say their priorities have shifted s… https://t.co/FjNPqChHAo
InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter
Cybersecurity and remote support are top goals for CIOs in 2020 Most IT leaders say their priorities have shifted since the coronavirus pandemic surfaced around the start of the year, says Hitachi ID. https://tek.io/2DQxjmX
Kaspersky: DDoS Attacks Spike During COVID-19 Pandemic
Data Breach Today
COVID-19 , Cybercrime , DDoS Protection Attacks Increased in Second Quarter as Remote Workforce Grew Prajeet Nair (@prajeetspeaks) • August 11, 2020 Researchers at security firm Kaspersky say distributed denial-of-service attacks increased dramatically…
Netwalker Ransomware Explained: What You Need to Know
Heimdal Security Blog
Even though ransomware has been around since 1996, it is as present of a threat today as it was two decades ago. The most chilling part is that cyber-attackers are getting better at it. As per a …
Ransomware Threats Like LockBit Looming Over American Businesses: Interpol
Cyware
Interpol has released a report on the evolution of cybercrime during the COVID-19 pandemic. The report suggests that cybercriminals who used to target individuals and small businesses are now shifting towards governments, major corporations, and…
Republicans introduce bill to defend universities conducting coronavirus research against hackers
The Hill
Reps. Andy Barr (R-Ky.) and Frank Lucas (R-Okla.) on Tuesday introduced legislation intended to defend universities conducting COVID-19 research against foreign malicious hackers. The legislation would require the director of the National Institute of…
The Cybersecurity 202: Zoom sued by consumer group for misrepresenting its encryption protections
Washington Post
Reporter for The Cybersecurity 202 newsletter EmailBioFollow with Tonya Riley A consumer advocacy group is suing Zoom and seeking millions of dollars in damages, accusing the company of misleading its users about the strength of its encryption…
thinksnews – Kaspersky: DDoS Attacks Spike During COVID-19 Pandemic https://t.co/x9lQ4wuuYK #breach #security #hackattack https://t.co/PsxD0msnDn
thinksnews – Twitter
Kaspersky: DDoS Attacks Spike During COVID-19 Pandemic https://www.databreachtoday.com/kaspersky-ddos-attacks-spike-during-covid-19-pandemic-a-14805 #breach #security #hackattack https://twitter.com/thinksnews/status/1293297411130040322/photo/1

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • Cyber Alert – 12 August 2020

    Cyber Alert: SecurityWeek - HDL Smart Devices in Homes and Buildings Exposed to Hacker Attacks https://t.co/gvZzbpzPo0...
    Read more

  • COVID-19 Alert – 11 August 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 11 August 2020
    Read more

  • Cyber Alert – 11 August 2020

    Cyber Alert: SecurityWeek - 'Find My Mobile' Vulnerabilities Exposed Samsung Galaxy Phones to Attacks https://t.co/CPTRDI3ZU5...
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch