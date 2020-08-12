COVID-19 Alert – 12 August 2020
|At least 1 million people may not get Trump’s $400 unemployment boost
|Covid-19 is not going to blow over. Urgent need to remake economy now
|August 12, 2020 5:00 AM This is our worst quarterly performance on record. The forecast for 2020 essentially means the growth generated over the past two to three years will be negated.
|Facebook: Pandemic hurt enforcement on suicide, child nudity
|OAKLAND, California — Looks like the machines aren't ready to take over just yet. The COVID-19 pandemic affected Facebook's ability to remove harmful and forbidden material from its platforms, the company said Tuesday. Sending its content moderators…
|Long-term unemployment growing in Sweden due to pandemic
|STOCKHOLM, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Unemployment in Sweden continues to rise due to the ongoing pandemic, and long-term unemployment is rising faster. "Long-term unemployment is increasing faster and one explanation for this is that the people who had been…
|New rules for public transport as Auckland moves to alert level 3
|New rules for public transport use are in place after Auckland re-entered coronavirus alert level 3. said data was not yet available but anecdotally, many services were running with just handfuls of passengers on Wednesday after recovering to more…
|People are more likely to catch Covid-19 in areas with high air pollution, scientists claim
|Researchers claimed pollution plays a 'direct role' in the spread of Covid-19 They suggested the coronavirus is airborne, meaning it lingers in the air This is exacerbated by particulate matter (PM) which 'carries' it in the air They suggested PM…
|Polls show climate change issue going down in flames as coronavirus steals spotlight
|Even as Democrats place climate change at the forefront of their election strategy, polls show the novel coronavirus pandemic is taking the wind out of the climate issue’s sails. A Harris Poll survey conducted for Fortune found that climate change has…
|The changing pitch of protests in the Covid-19 era
|From vocal to silent, from offline to digital, novel forms of dissent are emerging On Tuesday afternoon, a cacophony of honking could be heard on the borders of Madhya Pradesh. Transporters’ unions were blowing their horns in a concerted action to…
|UK enters recession after coronavirus crisis shrinks the economy
|Britain has officially entered into recession after the coronavirus crisis saw the economy contract by a record 20.4% between April and June, the Office for National Statistics has said. More follows…
|What is a recession?
|The coronavirus pandemic has thrown many countries into recession – but what exactly is it and how could it affect you?
|Geopolitical Impact
|Azar defends Taiwan trip, says China should worry about ‘getting more transparent, more open’ on coronavirus
|Chinese officials should be more concerned with transparency and cooperation with the international community than with a U.S. Cabinet official's visit to Taiwan, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told " The Story " Tuesday. "Well, as…
|China denounces U.S. health chief’s criticism over virus as ‘political show’
|BEIJING — China said on Wednesday that U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar has performed the "worst in the world" in controlling the novel coronavirus, rejecting criticism of China made by Azar during a three-day trip to Taiwan this week….
|First, Canadian Aluminum… Could U.S. Target Steel Next For Tariffs?
|Following President Donald Trump's reimposition of 10% import tariffs on Canadian aluminum, Canada is now sweating the possible reimposition of steel tariffs. Capacity utilization on both sides of the border is woefully low. Producers of steel are…
|Geopolitical Cold War with China would be \”dreadful mistake,\” U.S. economist warns
|WASHINGTON, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — U.S. politicians risk making a "dreadful mistake" by stoking a geopolitical Cold War with China, a renowned U.S. economist has warned. "The last Cold War was dangerous enough," Jeffrey Sachs, an economics professor at…
|Health Secretary Azar Renews Swipes at China Over Covid-19 in Taiwan Visit
|South China Sea Tensions: Beijing Tells Troops ‘Not to Fire the First Shot’
|Tensions in the South China Sea have eased slightly as China is telling its troops "not to fire the first shot." The move appears to be a result of stepped-up activity by the U.S. in the disputed waters and a conversation that took place last week…
|Taranaki iwi to advocate for border control in event of Covid-19 resurgence
|Simon O'Connor/Stuff Taranaki iwi established checkpoints during alert level 3 in April in an effort to reduce inter-regional travel. If coronavirus returns to Taranaki iwi will push for the Government to seal the region’s borders, an iwi leader says. B…
|U.S. businesses not leaving China market despite strained ties: survey
|WASHINGTON, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — U.S. businesses are not leaving the Chinese market despite "an unprecedented downturn" in U.S.-China relations during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an annual member survey released Tuesday by the U.S.-China…
|U.S. skeptical of Russia’s virus vaccine safety
|TAIPAI, Taiwan — U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says it’s more important to have a safe and effective vaccine against the coronavirus than to be the first to produce a vaccine. Azar, on a visit to Taiwan, was asked by ABC on…
|Uphold humanitarian laws even during armed conflict, pandemic – CHR
|MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Wednesday reminded both state and non-state parties on the importance of upholding humanitarian laws even during armed conflict and other crises like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In a…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Confused about more coronavirus relief? You may be a target for fraud
|Consumers shouldn't heed solicitations to pay for access to stimulus checks, job opportunities or upfront mortgage assistance, the Federal Trade Commission warned. Americans have lost about $106 million to fraud related to Covid-19 this year. America…
|DMBisson – CovidLock: Mobile Coronavirus Tracking App Coughs Up Ransomware https://t.co/roNGtkwT3f @DomainTools #coronavirus… https://t.co/YjHEZrtEEl
|CovidLock: Mobile Coronavirus Tracking App Coughs Up Ransomware https://www.domaintools.com/resources/blog/covidlock-mobile-coronavirus-tracking-app-coughs-up-ransomware @DomainTools #coronavirus #ransomware…
|Hackers Exploit Covid-19 Vaccine Interest As Cover For Attacks
|Phishing emails with subject lines related to vaccines now being used to trick recipients into downloading malicious Windows, Word and Excel files designed to steal a person’s credentials Number of new, vaccine-related coronavirus domains double…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Cybersecurity and remote support are top goals for CIOs in 2020 Most IT leaders say their priorities have shifted s… https://t.co/FjNPqChHAo
|Cybersecurity and remote support are top goals for CIOs in 2020 Most IT leaders say their priorities have shifted since the coronavirus pandemic surfaced around the start of the year, says Hitachi ID. https://tek.io/2DQxjmX
|Kaspersky: DDoS Attacks Spike During COVID-19 Pandemic
|COVID-19 , Cybercrime , DDoS Protection Attacks Increased in Second Quarter as Remote Workforce Grew Prajeet Nair (@prajeetspeaks) • August 11, 2020 Researchers at security firm Kaspersky say distributed denial-of-service attacks increased dramatically…
|Netwalker Ransomware Explained: What You Need to Know
|Even though ransomware has been around since 1996, it is as present of a threat today as it was two decades ago. The most chilling part is that cyber-attackers are getting better at it. As per a …
|Ransomware Threats Like LockBit Looming Over American Businesses: Interpol
|Interpol has released a report on the evolution of cybercrime during the COVID-19 pandemic. The report suggests that cybercriminals who used to target individuals and small businesses are now shifting towards governments, major corporations, and…
|Republicans introduce bill to defend universities conducting coronavirus research against hackers
|Reps. Andy Barr (R-Ky.) and Frank Lucas (R-Okla.) on Tuesday introduced legislation intended to defend universities conducting COVID-19 research against foreign malicious hackers. The legislation would require the director of the National Institute of…
|The Cybersecurity 202: Zoom sued by consumer group for misrepresenting its encryption protections
|Reporter for The Cybersecurity 202 newsletter EmailBioFollow with Tonya Riley A consumer advocacy group is suing Zoom and seeking millions of dollars in damages, accusing the company of misleading its users about the strength of its encryption…
|thinksnews – Kaspersky: DDoS Attacks Spike During COVID-19 Pandemic https://t.co/x9lQ4wuuYK #breach #security #hackattack https://t.co/PsxD0msnDn
|Kaspersky: DDoS Attacks Spike During COVID-19 Pandemic https://www.databreachtoday.com/kaspersky-ddos-attacks-spike-during-covid-19-pandemic-a-14805 #breach #security #hackattack https://twitter.com/thinksnews/status/1293297411130040322/photo/1
