Threat Reports

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 16 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Actions by Governments
  • Argentina halts China exports from six meat plants after COVID-19 found (NationalPost.com)
  • Canada fared better than US in responding to COVID-19 pandemic (shanghaisun.com)
  • Covid-19 and its key truths for Singapore (The Straits Times All News)
  • Covid-19 has led to a crossroads for Europe, Spain’s foreign minister says (CNBC)
  • Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen finally marries fiance Bo Tengberg (Mail Online UK)
  • Foreign visitors to Japan plummets 99.9 pct in June amid pandemic (shanghaisun.com)
  • In solemn ceremony, Spain honors pandemic victims and heroes (Washington Post)
  • Ireland delays end of full coronavirus lockdown (Sharjah24)
  • Ireland delays pubs reopening for three more weeks (Sky News Latest)
  • Japan’s new coronavirus panel aims for more clarity and balance (JapanTimes.co.jp)
  • Life as a Kiwi exchange student in France during the Covid-19 pandemic (Waikato Times)
  • Longing for Italy (Boston Globe)
  • Norway’s coronavirus success leaves funeral homes struggling (Mail Online UK)
  • Pompeo: China Will ‘Pay A Price’ For Coronavirus Pandemic (Forbes.com)
  • Priti Patel blames France for ‘unacceptably high’ number of Channel migrant crossings (Mail Online UK)
  • Queen Letizia of Spain put to pay tribute to country’s coronavirus victims (Mail Online UK)
  • South Korea takes on 2nd wave of Coronavirus pandemic with testing (France24)
  • Sweden Says Latest Covid Immunity Not Enough to Protect Citizens (Bloomberg)
  • Sweden sees high virus mortality rate after resisting lockdown (CBS News)
  • Turkey’s aviation shares lifted as Russia flights resumed (Nasdaq)
  • UK – Boris Johnson Commits To Independent Inquiry Into UK Coronavirus Response (Huffington Post UK)
  • UK – Boris Johnson confirms independent inquiry into Covid-19 pandemic will go ahead – but not now (London Evening Standard)
  • UK – Boris Johnson promises independent inquiry into coronavirus pandemic (The Independent)
  • UK – Boris Johnson set to tell people stop working from home and go back to the office in August (Newcastle Evening Chronicle)
  • UK – Rishi Sunak vows to protect jobs from economic fallout (Mail Online UK)
  • US – California schools should remain closed until science says it’s safe to reopen (Sacramento Bee)
  • US – Coronavirus could be under control in U.S. in a month or two if everyone wore masks, CDC says (New York Daily News)
  • US – Doctor weighs in on Trump administration stripping CDC of control of COVID-19 data (CBS News)
  • US – Florida emerges as coronavirus epicenter as thousands pack testing sites (CBS News)
  • US – Moderna steals spotlight with vaccine leap; CDC Director backs public masking (Yahoo! Canada)
  • US – NIAIDNews – #COVID19 NEWS: @NIAIDNews-funded research identifies potent #antibodies against #SARSCoV2 that are protective in an… https://t.co/HwnVHNYe4u (NIAIDNews – Twitter)
  • US – North Carolina governor orders schools to reopen but districts and parents can opt out (NationalPost.com)
  • US – Oklahoma governor tests positive for coronavirus (United News of India)
  • US – Texas teacher writes will ahead of new school year amid COVID-19 pandemic (CBS News)
  • US – Trump administration bypasses CDC on coronavirus hospital data (UPI)
  • US – Trump administration orders hospitals to stop sending coronavirus data to CDC (CBS News)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
 
Actions by Companies
  • 9 chains including Walmart and Starbucks are now requiring customers to wear masks. Here’s the full list: (Business Insider Australia)
  • Air Canada Urges Trudeau to Relax Travel Rules With Virus Easing (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • America Movil says Huawei an excellent provider but not the sole option (Nasdaq)
  • Analysts see AirAsia surviving current challenges (Straits Times)
  • Asian Paints’ tribute to Covid-19 warriors (Times of India)
  • AstraZeneca jumps 7% ahead of COVID-19 vaccine update (Seeking Alpha)
  • Atlas Copco sees firming near-term demand after Q2 profit beat (Nasdaq)
  • Boeing lost 60 Max orders in June amid Covid-19 pandemic (Business Times Singapore)
  • Boeing, struggling with COVID-19 pandemic and 737 Max crisis, is ‘a very stricken company,’ Emirates president says (Chicago Tribune)
  • British fashion house Burberry said it could cut up to 500 jobs globally after sales fall 45% during COVID-19 pandemic (Business Insider)
  • Chevron restarts Pasadena, Texas, refinery: sources (Reuters)
  • Chinese vaccine candidate immune to all known strains of coronavirus and improving: Sinopharm (Global Times)
  • Coronavirus vaccine Good news likely today on Oxford University s AstraZeneca initial trials (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Diamond Giant De Beers Sold Almost No Gems in the Last 3 Months (Bloomberg)
  • Facebook will launch a new section to debunk coronavirus myths (CNBC)
  • Google ties more work tools into Gmail to get ahead of Microsoft (Sharjah24)
  • Google ties more work tools into Gmail, aiming to get ahead of Microsoft (ENCA)
  • Honda looks to bolster used-car programme amid pandemic (The Hindu)
  • Infosys sees FY21 revenue rise 0-2% (Hindustan Times)
  • Infosys: Margins rise despite higher variable pay (Hindu Business Line)
  • Kumba Iron Ore’s half-year output falls 11% on virus lockdowns (Mail Online UK)
  • Local banks will weather Covid-19 storm, says Nedbank CEO Mike Brown (Dispatch Live)
  • Moderna, AstraZeneca surge on reports of promising coronavirus vaccine progress (Yahoo! Canada)
  • Moody’s – Subdued outlook for APAC corporates as coronavirus weighs on credit quality (Business Insider)
  • Mystery surrounding BMW with a ‘COVID-19’ number plate is FINALLY solved (Mail Online UK)
  • Norway’s Telenor sees COVID-19 impact on client base (Nasdaq)
  • Novartis supports COVID-19 response in PHL through donation (Business Mirror)
  • Qantas asks pilots to go without leave to avoid forced redundancies (Brisbane Times)
  • Qantas cautious on recovery (TTRweekly.com)
  • Sweden’s light-touch Covid-19 approach spared economy, says SEB chief (FT.com – Companies)
  • TSMC Posts Biggest Profit Beat in Six Years (Bloomberg)
  • Tata Steels sale of building systems unit stalls: sources (Reuters)
  • Telkom launches an online learning platform to support learners during the lockdown (Citizen.co.za)
  • Walmart to require customers in US stores to wear masks (FT.com – Travel & Leisure)
  • When days are dark: Eskom checking out when SA needs it most (News24)
  • easyJet: The Sky Is Not Clear Yet (Seeking Alpha)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • Assessing national performance in response to COVID-19 (Lancet)
  • Call to infect volunteers in Covid-19 vaccine hunt (BBC)
  • Coronavirus vaccine breakthrough as Oxford scientists discover jab which could protect against virus for decades (FirstWord Pharma)
  • Covid-19 Vaccine Development (New England Journal of Medicine)
  • Dow set to soar after a Covid-19 vaccine trial shows promise: July 15, 2020 (CNN)
  • Dr. Oz weighs in: Will COVID-19 vaccine be ready by November? (FOXNews.com)
  • First antibody study indicates that just 4.3% of Scots have had Covid-19 infection so far (Herald Scotland)
  • Germany vulnerable to second wave of Covid-19 as antibody study reveals only 1.3% has immunity (Mail Online UK)
  • Improving Clinical Trial Enrollment — In the Covid-19 Era and Beyond (New England Journal of Medicine)
  • Involvement of liver in systematic review and meta-analysis (British Journal of the Gut)
  • Moderna shares soar 17% after early coronavirus vaccine trial produces antibodies in all patients (MRNA) (Business Insider)
  • Moderna stock surges after releasing promising coronavirus vaccine trial data (CNBC)
  • The Climate Crisis and Covid-19 — A Major Threat to the Pandemic Response (New England Journal of Medicine)
  • The international community must guarantee equal global access to a covid-19 vaccine (Washington Post)
  • Why Several Coronavirus Vaccine Stocks Not Named Moderna Fell Today (Nasdaq)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
Australia to spend further $1.46 billion on wage subsidies amid coronavirus
The Straits Times All News
July 16, 2020 9:52 AM SYDNEY (REUTERS) – The Australian government plans to spend A$1.5 billion (S$1.46 billion) to substantially extend a program to subsidise the wages of apprentices, its latest support measure for the work force amid the…
China Celebrates Coronavirus Economy Recovery As U.S. Battles Recession
MSNBC Newsweek
China has posted a higher rate of economic growth than expected in the second quarter of this year, making it the first major economy to exit the COVID-19 coronavirus slump. The Chinese economy grew 3.2 percent in the second quarter of this year,…
China Is First Major Economy to Return to Growth Since Coronavirus Pandemic
WSJ.com US Business
Column: Trump’s false optimism won’t stop the pandemic or fix the economy
Chicago Tribune
I have some bad news for anyone concerned about the economy. Very bad news. Donald Trump tweeted Monday, “The Economy is coming back fast!” Tuesday, he proclaimed: “Things are coming back, and they’re coming back very rapidly. A lot sooner than…
Coronavirus in Pune: PMC to deploy 1,488 special police officers to boost contact tracing
The Freepress Journal
Photo: BL Soni The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is all set to deploy 1,488 special police officers (SPOs), as volunteers for tracing close contacts of COVID-19 patients. A total of 743 teams with two in each team will be set up for the purpose,…
Coronavirus updates: 336,000 Californians infected, but contact tracing, testing limited
Sacramento Bee
Facing a shortage of contact tracers and limited testing resources, state and local health officials are scrambling to prioritize vulnerable Californians and curtail the spread of the coronavirus. As of Tuesday, more than 336,000 Californians have…
Environmentalists say coronavirus fears have led to major setback on plastic pollution
Global News Canada
Environmentalists are warning that safety concerns around the novel coronavirus have caused a significant setback in the movement to reduce single-use plastic. The Surfrider Foundation says fears of possible transmission in the early days of the…
Hong Kong protests and coronavirus pandemic drive record stress levels for school leavers awaiting Diploma of Secondary Education results
South China Morning Post – News
Hong Kong school leavers awaiting their results for university entrance exams are more stressed than ever, worrying about their test performance and job prospects under the double whammy of the Covid-19 pandemic and anti-government protests, a youth…
M’laya RTI activists seeks info on wedding revelers, COVID-19
Nagaland Post
An RTI activist on Wednesday sought the list of all positive COVID- 19 patients detected along with their addresses and locations in Meghalaya.
Tracking Coronavirus Stimulus in the U.S.
Bloomberg
What you need to know Follow this Story Contributors: Reade Pickert Updated on July 15, 11:22am EDT When the coronavirus pandemic began ripping through America’s economy in March — shuttering businesses and throwing millions out of work — legislators…
Geopolitical Impact
China avoids recession despite coronavirus, trade sanctions
WA Today
Like other major economies, property investment has also taken a tumble during the pandemic dropping by 8.4 per cent in the June quarter. The loss was offset by double-digit increases in industrial robot production, Chinese and western medicine sales…
China vows payback as US scraps Hong Kong’s special status
Philippine Daily Inquirer
BEIJING — China and the United States are locked in an ugly showdown after US President Donald Trump revoked Hong Kong’s special status and legislated sanctions, bringing further uncertainty to the future of the financial centre still reeling from…
Conflict in South China Sea again?
Philippine Star
The pandemic is at the center of public attention because it is the most relevant among current threats to the Philippines. There are, however, other issues that will ultimately become a serious threat if our leaders do not handle them properly. Under…
Foreign ministers from China, Philippines discuss South China Sea after Pompeo statement
South China Morning Post
This Week in Asia / Politics Wang Yi’s call to Teodoro Locsin came after the US issued explicit support for the 2016 arbitral ruling rejecting the legality of China’s nine-dash line While Duterte has aligned his country with Beijing, Manila has…
Gold holds steady above $1,800/oz on virus fears, U.S.-China tensions
Mail Online UK
July 16 (Reuters) – Gold held steady above the psychological level of $1,800/ounce on Thursday, as concerns about rising coronavirus cases and lingering Sino-U.S. tensions countered optimism over promising early data for a potential COVID-19 vaccine….
India and E.U. push trade talks; discuss China, Pakistan and the coronavirus pandemic
The Hindu
European Union leadership voices concerns over J&K, CAA. India and the European Union committed to a framework for strategic cooperation until 2025, and vowed to cooperate on their response to the coronavirus pandemic, and at the United Nations…
Irish exporters face ‘critical challenges’ from Covid-19 and Brexit
Irish Times
Enterprise Ireland-backed companies reported record sales last year of €25.6bn Irish exporters recorded a record sales in 2019 but the dual threat of Covid-19 and Brexit represents “critical challenges” for them this year, according to Enterprise…
KT McFarland: Hong Kong, Coronavirus ‘Final Straw’ on China
NewsMax.com
China's actions concerning Hong Kong, along with the coronavirus pandemic, were the "final straw" for the Trump administration where China is concerned, former deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland said Wednesday. President Donald Trump,…
Kicked Out of China, and Other Real-Life Costs of a Geopolitical Meltdown
New York Times
LONDON — Soon after I was informed in mid-March that my journalist visa for China had been canceled, I faced a dilemma: what to do with my collection of wooden staffs used in a style of Chinese martial arts that I had been practicing for nearly 10…
South China Sea becomes latest stage for US-China standoff
EFE
An E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, assigned to the Tigertails of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125, flies past the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Regan (CVN 76) during a drill in the South China Sea, 06 July 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/MC3 Cody Beam…
U.S. poll finds 66 pct of voters deem \”kung flu,\” \”China virus\” inappropriate
Xinhua News Agency
WASHINGTON, July 16 (Xinhua) — Sixty-six percent of U.S. registered voters say it is not appropriate to use "kung flu" and "China virus" when referring to COVID-19, a U.S. poll has found. The poll, conducted online by U.S. media outlet The Hill and…
Cybersecurity Impact
Amid rise in online fraud, public told to practice ‘cyber hygiene’
Business Mirror
Filipinos are reminded to practice “cyber hygiene” as online fraud and scams increase amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic. Jose Paolo G. Rufo, Union Bank of the Philippines’s chief information security officer, said in a webinar on…
Bazar backdoor linked to Trickbot banking Trojan campaigns
ZDNet Security
Cybercriminals are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to spread the new malware.
Chrome 84 Brings 38 Security Patches, Resumes CSRF Protection Rollout
Security Week
Chrome 84 was released in the stable channel this week with a total of 38 patches, but also with additional security improvements, including the rollout of a previously announced SameSite cookie change. Initially announced in May 2019, the change is…
CrowdStrike – RT @CNBCClosingBell: “I’ve never seen a topic that has so much interest…anything related to Covid is almost guaranteed to be open if you…
CrowdStrike – Twitter
RT @CNBCClosingBell: "I've never seen a topic that has so much interest…anything related to Covid is almost guaranteed to be open if you aren't following good practices," says @CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz on why the Covid-19 pandemic is a ripe…
Crowdstrike CEO talks about cyberattack trends amid the Covid-19 pandemic
CNBC
George Kurtz, Crowdstrike co-founder and CEO, joins "Closing Bell" to talk about why the cybersecurity technology is seeing increase in demand.
Elon Musk and Bill Gates hacked by cryptocurrency scammers
The Independent
Hackers promoting cryptocurrency scams targeted Elon Musk , Bill Gates and Kanye West , among other high-profile Twitter users, by using their accounts to promise to "double" payments to a bitcoin account. "Everyone is asking me to give back, and now…
The Cybersecurity 202: DNC’s email voting plan limits hacking risk but can’t eliminate it
Washington Post
with Tonya Riley The Democratic National Committee’s virtual convention next month will mark a major test for whether Internet-based voting can be done safely and securely. The DNC, which is moving its convention online because of the coronavirus…
Twitter Hackers Target Bezos, Biden, Musk and More in Bitcoin Scam
Bloomberg
bloomberg quicktake Greetings, QuickTake readers! In this edition: Trump weakens environmental law to speed construction projects, George Floyd's family sues Minneapolis, and hazmat suits for air travel are finally here. Twitter hacked in Bitcoin scam…
Weathering the cybercrime wave
thestar.com.my
CYBERCRIMINALS have been cashing in since the World Health Organisation declared Covid-19 a pandemic. According to LE Global Services Sdn Bhd (LGMS) chief executive officer Fong Choong-Fook, cybercriminals exploit public fear and uncertainty over the…
cybersecboardrm – 13% of SMBs have already experienced a cyberattack since the COVID-19 pandemic began https://t.co/sS7i6vejq4… https://t.co/NiKIWouoRI
cybersecboardrm – Twitter
13% of SMBs have already experienced a cyberattack since the COVID-19 pandemic began https://www.techrepublic.com/article/13-of-smbs-have-already-experienced-a-cyberattack-since-the-covid-19-pandemic-began/ #CyberSecurity #cyberattack #small…

