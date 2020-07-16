COVID-19 Alert – 16 July 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|Australia to spend further $1.46 billion on wage subsidies amid coronavirus
|The Straits Times All News
|July 16, 2020 9:52 AM SYDNEY (REUTERS) – The Australian government plans to spend A$1.5 billion (S$1.46 billion) to substantially extend a program to subsidise the wages of apprentices, its latest support measure for the work force amid the…
|China Celebrates Coronavirus Economy Recovery As U.S. Battles Recession
|MSNBC Newsweek
|China has posted a higher rate of economic growth than expected in the second quarter of this year, making it the first major economy to exit the COVID-19 coronavirus slump. The Chinese economy grew 3.2 percent in the second quarter of this year,…
|China Is First Major Economy to Return to Growth Since Coronavirus Pandemic
|WSJ.com US Business
|Column: Trump’s false optimism won’t stop the pandemic or fix the economy
|Chicago Tribune
|I have some bad news for anyone concerned about the economy. Very bad news. Donald Trump tweeted Monday, “The Economy is coming back fast!” Tuesday, he proclaimed: “Things are coming back, and they’re coming back very rapidly. A lot sooner than…
|Coronavirus in Pune: PMC to deploy 1,488 special police officers to boost contact tracing
|The Freepress Journal
|Photo: BL Soni The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is all set to deploy 1,488 special police officers (SPOs), as volunteers for tracing close contacts of COVID-19 patients. A total of 743 teams with two in each team will be set up for the purpose,…
|Coronavirus updates: 336,000 Californians infected, but contact tracing, testing limited
|Sacramento Bee
|Facing a shortage of contact tracers and limited testing resources, state and local health officials are scrambling to prioritize vulnerable Californians and curtail the spread of the coronavirus. As of Tuesday, more than 336,000 Californians have…
|Environmentalists say coronavirus fears have led to major setback on plastic pollution
|Global News Canada
|Environmentalists are warning that safety concerns around the novel coronavirus have caused a significant setback in the movement to reduce single-use plastic. The Surfrider Foundation says fears of possible transmission in the early days of the…
|Hong Kong protests and coronavirus pandemic drive record stress levels for school leavers awaiting Diploma of Secondary Education results
|South China Morning Post – News
|Hong Kong school leavers awaiting their results for university entrance exams are more stressed than ever, worrying about their test performance and job prospects under the double whammy of the Covid-19 pandemic and anti-government protests, a youth…
|M’laya RTI activists seeks info on wedding revelers, COVID-19
|Nagaland Post
|An RTI activist on Wednesday sought the list of all positive COVID- 19 patients detected along with their addresses and locations in Meghalaya.
|Tracking Coronavirus Stimulus in the U.S.
|Bloomberg
|What you need to know Follow this Story Contributors: Reade Pickert Updated on July 15, 11:22am EDT When the coronavirus pandemic began ripping through America’s economy in March — shuttering businesses and throwing millions out of work — legislators…
|Geopolitical Impact
|China avoids recession despite coronavirus, trade sanctions
|WA Today
|Like other major economies, property investment has also taken a tumble during the pandemic dropping by 8.4 per cent in the June quarter. The loss was offset by double-digit increases in industrial robot production, Chinese and western medicine sales…
|China vows payback as US scraps Hong Kong’s special status
|Philippine Daily Inquirer
|BEIJING — China and the United States are locked in an ugly showdown after US President Donald Trump revoked Hong Kong’s special status and legislated sanctions, bringing further uncertainty to the future of the financial centre still reeling from…
|Conflict in South China Sea again?
|Philippine Star
|The pandemic is at the center of public attention because it is the most relevant among current threats to the Philippines. There are, however, other issues that will ultimately become a serious threat if our leaders do not handle them properly. Under…
|Foreign ministers from China, Philippines discuss South China Sea after Pompeo statement
|South China Morning Post
|This Week in Asia / Politics Wang Yi’s call to Teodoro Locsin came after the US issued explicit support for the 2016 arbitral ruling rejecting the legality of China’s nine-dash line While Duterte has aligned his country with Beijing, Manila has…
|Gold holds steady above $1,800/oz on virus fears, U.S.-China tensions
|Mail Online UK
|July 16 (Reuters) – Gold held steady above the psychological level of $1,800/ounce on Thursday, as concerns about rising coronavirus cases and lingering Sino-U.S. tensions countered optimism over promising early data for a potential COVID-19 vaccine….
|India and E.U. push trade talks; discuss China, Pakistan and the coronavirus pandemic
|The Hindu
|European Union leadership voices concerns over J&K, CAA. India and the European Union committed to a framework for strategic cooperation until 2025, and vowed to cooperate on their response to the coronavirus pandemic, and at the United Nations…
|Irish exporters face ‘critical challenges’ from Covid-19 and Brexit
|Irish Times
|Enterprise Ireland-backed companies reported record sales last year of €25.6bn Irish exporters recorded a record sales in 2019 but the dual threat of Covid-19 and Brexit represents “critical challenges” for them this year, according to Enterprise…
|KT McFarland: Hong Kong, Coronavirus ‘Final Straw’ on China
|NewsMax.com
|China's actions concerning Hong Kong, along with the coronavirus pandemic, were the "final straw" for the Trump administration where China is concerned, former deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland said Wednesday. President Donald Trump,…
|Kicked Out of China, and Other Real-Life Costs of a Geopolitical Meltdown
|New York Times
|LONDON — Soon after I was informed in mid-March that my journalist visa for China had been canceled, I faced a dilemma: what to do with my collection of wooden staffs used in a style of Chinese martial arts that I had been practicing for nearly 10…
|South China Sea becomes latest stage for US-China standoff
|EFE
|An E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, assigned to the Tigertails of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125, flies past the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Regan (CVN 76) during a drill in the South China Sea, 06 July 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/MC3 Cody Beam…
|U.S. poll finds 66 pct of voters deem \”kung flu,\” \”China virus\” inappropriate
|Xinhua News Agency
|WASHINGTON, July 16 (Xinhua) — Sixty-six percent of U.S. registered voters say it is not appropriate to use "kung flu" and "China virus" when referring to COVID-19, a U.S. poll has found. The poll, conducted online by U.S. media outlet The Hill and…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|Amid rise in online fraud, public told to practice ‘cyber hygiene’
|Business Mirror
|Filipinos are reminded to practice “cyber hygiene” as online fraud and scams increase amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic. Jose Paolo G. Rufo, Union Bank of the Philippines’s chief information security officer, said in a webinar on…
|Bazar backdoor linked to Trickbot banking Trojan campaigns
|ZDNet Security
|Cybercriminals are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to spread the new malware.
|Chrome 84 Brings 38 Security Patches, Resumes CSRF Protection Rollout
|Security Week
|Chrome 84 was released in the stable channel this week with a total of 38 patches, but also with additional security improvements, including the rollout of a previously announced SameSite cookie change. Initially announced in May 2019, the change is…
|CrowdStrike – RT @CNBCClosingBell: “I’ve never seen a topic that has so much interest…anything related to Covid is almost guaranteed to be open if you…
|CrowdStrike – Twitter
|RT @CNBCClosingBell: "I've never seen a topic that has so much interest…anything related to Covid is almost guaranteed to be open if you aren't following good practices," says @CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz on why the Covid-19 pandemic is a ripe…
|Crowdstrike CEO talks about cyberattack trends amid the Covid-19 pandemic
|CNBC
|George Kurtz, Crowdstrike co-founder and CEO, joins "Closing Bell" to talk about why the cybersecurity technology is seeing increase in demand.
|Elon Musk and Bill Gates hacked by cryptocurrency scammers
|The Independent
|Hackers promoting cryptocurrency scams targeted Elon Musk , Bill Gates and Kanye West , among other high-profile Twitter users, by using their accounts to promise to "double" payments to a bitcoin account. "Everyone is asking me to give back, and now…
|The Cybersecurity 202: DNC’s email voting plan limits hacking risk but can’t eliminate it
|Washington Post
|with Tonya Riley The Democratic National Committee’s virtual convention next month will mark a major test for whether Internet-based voting can be done safely and securely. The DNC, which is moving its convention online because of the coronavirus…
|Twitter Hackers Target Bezos, Biden, Musk and More in Bitcoin Scam
|Bloomberg
|bloomberg quicktake Greetings, QuickTake readers! In this edition: Trump weakens environmental law to speed construction projects, George Floyd's family sues Minneapolis, and hazmat suits for air travel are finally here. Twitter hacked in Bitcoin scam…
|Weathering the cybercrime wave
|thestar.com.my
|CYBERCRIMINALS have been cashing in since the World Health Organisation declared Covid-19 a pandemic. According to LE Global Services Sdn Bhd (LGMS) chief executive officer Fong Choong-Fook, cybercriminals exploit public fear and uncertainty over the…
|cybersecboardrm – 13% of SMBs have already experienced a cyberattack since the COVID-19 pandemic began https://t.co/sS7i6vejq4… https://t.co/NiKIWouoRI
|cybersecboardrm – Twitter
|13% of SMBs have already experienced a cyberattack since the COVID-19 pandemic began https://www.techrepublic.com/article/13-of-smbs-have-already-experienced-a-cyberattack-since-the-covid-19-pandemic-began/ #CyberSecurity #cyberattack #small…
