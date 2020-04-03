Cyber Alert – 03 April 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|MakeFrame
|5
|5
|Sodinokibi Ransomware
|6
|12
|SilverTerrier
|4
|7
|FairWare Ransomware
|3
|3
|Magecart Group 7
|3
|3
|Magecart Group
|4
|7
|CactusTorch
|2
|2
|Gh0st RAT
|2
|2
|ELF Malware
|2
|2
|DarkHotel Group
|2
|2
|Data Breaches
|Morrisons not liable for massive staff data leak, court rules
|Seclists.org – Data Loss – Apr 02 2020 15:15
|Posted by Destry Winant on Apr 02…
|Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Marriott Over New Data Breach
|SecurityWeek RSS Feed – Apr 02 2020 19:03
|Law firm Morgan & Morgan announced on Thursday that it has filed a class action lawsuit against Marriott over the recently disclosed …
|Marriott Data Breach Exposes Over 5M People: Latest Major Security Hack – CNET
|SecurityPhresh – Apr 02 2020 13:47
|Marriott data breach exposes over 5M people: Latest major security hackCNETMarriott Got Hacked. Yes, AgainWIRED5.2M customer records stolen in latest hack targeting Marriott hotel groupSiliconANGLEMarriott Discloses Second Security Breach, Affecting…
|Hacker Groups
|New Magecart Skimmer Infects 19 Victim Websites
|Dark Reading – All Stories – Apr 02 2020 14:00
|MakeFrame, named for its ability to make iframes for skimming payment data, is attributed to Magecart Group 7.
|Nigerian Threat Actors Specializing in BEC Attacks Continue to Evolve
|Security Week – Apr 02 2020 09:11
|The Nigerian business email compromise (BEC) threat actors referred to as SilverTerrier have intensified assaults on multiple industries and should be considered an established threat, Palo Alto Networks says. In February, the FBI’s Internet Crime…
|Magecart Hackers Inject iFrame Skimmers in 19 Sites to Steal Payment Data
|THN : The Hacker News – Apr 02 2020 09:52
|Cybersecurity researchers today uncovered an ongoing new Magecart skimmer campaign that so far has successfully compromised at least 19 different e-commerce websites to steal payment card details of their customers. According to a report published…
|Firefox, IE Vulnerabilities Exploited in Attacks on China, Japan
|Security Week – Apr 02 2020 16:07
|Vulnerabilities patched earlier this year in Firefox and Internet Explorer have been exploited by an advanced persistent threat (APT) actor in attacks aimed at China and Japan. The Firefox vulnerability is CVE-2019-17026, which Mozilla in early…
|Malware
|AZORult brings friends to the party
|Cisco Blog Security – Apr 02 2020 15:12
|By Vanja Svajcer. Attackers are constantly reinventing ways of monetizing their tools. Cisco Talos recently discovered a complex campaign with several different executable payloads, all focused on providing financial benefits for…
|Vulnerabilities
|Hackers exploited IE and Firefox flaws in attacks on entities in China, Japan
|Security Affairs – Apr 02 2020 21:25
|An APT group is exploiting the flaws patched earlier this year in Firefox and Internet Explorer in attacks aimed at China and Japan. An APT group is exploiting two vulnerabilities patched earlier this year in Firefox and Internet Explorer in…
|Researcher Finds New Class of Windows Vulnerabilities
|Security Week – Apr 02 2020 20:06
|A security researcher has discovered over 25 different potential vulnerabilities in Windows, including some that could lead to elevation of privileges. The bugs impact the user interface win32 kernel (win32k) component that has been in the operating…
|Hypervisor Introspection blocks EternalDarkness/SMBGhost Privilege Escalation Exploit (CVE-2020-0796)
|Security Bloggers Network – Apr 02 2020 11:00
|…
|Ransomware Attackers Exploit #COVID19 to Target Hospital VPNs
|Infosecurity – Latest News – Apr 02 2020 09:30
|Ransomware Attackers Exploit #COVID19 to Target Hospital VPNs Microsoft has been forced to alert several dozen hospitals in a “first of its kind notification” that their gateway and VPN appliances are vulnerable to ransomware groups…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|BEC scams evolve from ‘Nigerian Prince’ to sophisticated malware
|SC Magazine UK – Apr 02 2020 13:11
|2 hours ago News by Chandu Gopalakrishnan Nigeria continues to be a hotspot for this particular threat (BEC scams), with SilverTerrier growing into a sophisticated threat group US$ 1.77 billion (£1.4 billion). This is the amount of damage BEC attacks…
