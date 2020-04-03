Cyber Alert – 03 April 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7 MakeFrame 5 5 Sodinokibi Ransomware 6 12 SilverTerrier 4 7 FairWare Ransomware 3 3 Magecart Group 7 3 3 Magecart Group 4 7 CactusTorch 2 2 Gh0st RAT 2 2 ELF Malware 2 2 DarkHotel Group 2 2

Malware AZORult brings friends to the party Cisco Blog Security – Apr 02 2020 15:12 By Vanja Svajcer. Attackers are constantly reinventing ways of monetizing their tools. Cisco Talos recently discovered a complex campaign with several different executable payloads, all focused on providing financial benefits for…

Ongoing Campaigns BEC scams evolve from ‘Nigerian Prince’ to sophisticated malware SC Magazine UK – Apr 02 2020 13:11 2 hours ago News by Chandu Gopalakrishnan Nigeria continues to be a hotspot for this particular threat (BEC scams), with SilverTerrier growing into a sophisticated threat group US$ 1.77 billion (£1.4 billion). This is the amount of damage BEC attacks…

