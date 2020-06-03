Silobreaker

Threat Reports

Cyber Alert – 03 June 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
Anonymous Group 10 33
Sodinokibi Ransomware 19 44
LockBit Ransomware 5 6
Octopus Scanner 6 36
AZORult Stealer 8 20
APT29 3 5
DoppelPaymer Ransomware 3 10
LulzSec 2 2
Sekhmet Ransomware 2 3
Cult of the Dead Cow 2 4
Data Breaches
Joomla Resources Directory Users Exposed in Leaky AWS Bucket
Threatpost.comJun 03 2020 04:15
Full backup copies of website, including all user data, was exposed for 2,700 JRD users.
“8Belt” Exposed the Personal Details of 100,000s of Language Students
TechNaduJun 02 2020 09:03
“8Belt” has left an Amazon Web Service bucket exposed without setting up an access password. The unprotected server contained personal details about the students and also the teachers of the platform. Employees from several large companies have also…
Study: Breach Victims Rarely Change Passwords
Data Breach TodayJun 02 2020 17:33
Identity & Access Management , Multi-factor & Risk-based Authentication , Security Operations Researchers Call on Breached Companies to Revamp Notification Akshaya Asokan (asokan_akshaya) • June 2, 2020 Even after being notified that their personal data…
Hacker Groups
HugBunter is our god
Reddit – DarknetJun 03 2020 01:21
Who are the Anonymous Hacker-Activists? 5 things to know
TimesNowNews.comJun 02 2020 11:19
Anonymous Hacker-Activist group members wear thiis mask&  |  Photo Credit: Representative Image The 'Anonymous' hacker activist group – as secret and unknown as the name goes – has been in news again. It is being mentioned in the coverage of…
Recent Mustang Panda Activity
IBM X-Force Exchange – Advisory Tag – RSSJun 02 2020 19:22
Summary After identifying a malware sample using DLL side-loading to deliver PlugX, further analysis led Lab52 researchers to attribute the activity to the Mustang Panda threat group. Threat Type Malware Overview Lab52 has identified recent Mustang Panda…
Trump’s Dirty Laundry: Anonymous Hackers Threaten To Reveal All
CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSSJun 02 2020 14:41
What has been leaked already by supposed Anonymous affiliates? The apparent emergence of the Anonymous hacktivist collective after several years out of the media spotlight was reported on May 31 by Zak Doffman. This came in the form of a video in…
Malware
GitHub’s open source supply chain hit by Octopus Scanner malware
IT Pro UKJun 02 2020 12:04
Several GitHub projects related to the NetBeans Java software were recently infected with sophisticated malware that carved backdoors and infected files with a payload. Dubbed Octopus Scanner, the malware affected the supply chain in such a way that…
Sekhmet ransomware team claims to have hit international IT firm “very hard”
Office of Inadequate SecurityJun 02 2020 11:50
Sekhmet ransomware operators claim to have hit an international IT firm, Excis, “very hard.”  The attack…
Vulnerabilities
DarkReading – In 2019 security researchers discovered StrandHogg, a vulnerability that could let an attacker access most Android… https://t.co/3roS8MqaID
DarkReading – TwitterJun 02 2020 19:20
In 2019 security researchers discovered StrandHogg, a vulnerability that could let an attacker access most Android applications on a target device. Now they've found StrandHogg 2.0, which they say is more dangerous and harder to detect:…
Severe Cisco DoS Flaw Can Cripple Nexus Switches
Threatpost.comJun 02 2020 16:16
Cisco has patched a high-severity flaw that could lead to denial-of-service attacks on its Nexus switch lineup.
Ongoing Campaigns
Business Email Compromise: driving the cyber-crime pandemic
Check PointJun 02 2020 10:00
Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks are a sophisticated type of scam that target both businesses and individuals with the aim of transferring funds from victims’ bank accounts to criminals. The FBI’s 2019 Internet Crime Report states that the…
Microsoft Warns of New PonyFinal Ransomware
CywareJun 03 2020 03:36
A series of tweets have been issued by the security team at Microsoft, warning companies to implement protections against a new ransomware that has been active for the past two months. What is happening PonyFinal – a Java-based ransomware – has…
Zero Day Attacks – A Sleeping Disaster
CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplicationsJun 02 2020 14:19
Read the original article: Zero Day Attacks – A Sleeping Disaster ‘Zero-day attack’ is a phrase used for describing the threat of an unknown security vulnerability in computer software or application that a patch has not been released – or which the…
Hybrid DDoS Protection is Like a Faulty Airbag
Imperva Data Security BlogJun 02 2020 11:18
We know that some businesses are the target of constant DDoS attacks, while others face attacks less frequently. If your company falls on the side of…

