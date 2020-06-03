Cyber Alert – 03 June 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Anonymous Group
|10
|33
|Sodinokibi Ransomware
|19
|44
|LockBit Ransomware
|5
|6
|Octopus Scanner
|6
|36
|AZORult Stealer
|8
|20
|APT29
|3
|5
|DoppelPaymer Ransomware
|3
|10
|LulzSec
|2
|2
|Sekhmet Ransomware
|2
|3
|Cult of the Dead Cow
|2
|4
|Data Breaches
|Joomla Resources Directory Users Exposed in Leaky AWS Bucket
|Threatpost.com – Jun 03 2020 04:15
|Full backup copies of website, including all user data, was exposed for 2,700 JRD users.
|“8Belt” Exposed the Personal Details of 100,000s of Language Students
|TechNadu – Jun 02 2020 09:03
|“8Belt” has left an Amazon Web Service bucket exposed without setting up an access password. The unprotected server contained personal details about the students and also the teachers of the platform. Employees from several large companies have also…
|Study: Breach Victims Rarely Change Passwords
|Data Breach Today – Jun 02 2020 17:33
|Identity & Access Management , Multi-factor & Risk-based Authentication , Security Operations Researchers Call on Breached Companies to Revamp Notification Akshaya Asokan (asokan_akshaya) • June 2, 2020 Even after being notified that their personal data…
|Hacker Groups
|HugBunter is our god
|Reddit – Darknet – Jun 03 2020 01:21
|…
|Who are the Anonymous Hacker-Activists? 5 things to know
|TimesNowNews.com – Jun 02 2020 11:19
|Anonymous Hacker-Activist group members wear thiis mask& | Photo Credit: Representative Image The 'Anonymous' hacker activist group – as secret and unknown as the name goes – has been in news again. It is being mentioned in the coverage of…
|Recent Mustang Panda Activity
|IBM X-Force Exchange – Advisory Tag – RSS – Jun 02 2020 19:22
|Summary After identifying a malware sample using DLL side-loading to deliver PlugX, further analysis led Lab52 researchers to attribute the activity to the Mustang Panda threat group. Threat Type Malware Overview Lab52 has identified recent Mustang Panda…
|Trump’s Dirty Laundry: Anonymous Hackers Threaten To Reveal All
|CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Jun 02 2020 14:41
|What has been leaked already by supposed Anonymous affiliates? The apparent emergence of the Anonymous hacktivist collective after several years out of the media spotlight was reported on May 31 by Zak Doffman. This came in the form of a video in…
|Malware
|GitHub’s open source supply chain hit by Octopus Scanner malware
|IT Pro UK – Jun 02 2020 12:04
|Several GitHub projects related to the NetBeans Java software were recently infected with sophisticated malware that carved backdoors and infected files with a payload. Dubbed Octopus Scanner, the malware affected the supply chain in such a way that…
|Sekhmet ransomware team claims to have hit international IT firm “very hard”
|Office of Inadequate Security – Jun 02 2020 11:50
|Sekhmet ransomware operators claim to have hit an international IT firm, Excis, “very hard.” The attack…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Business Email Compromise: driving the cyber-crime pandemic
|Check Point – Jun 02 2020 10:00
|Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks are a sophisticated type of scam that target both businesses and individuals with the aim of transferring funds from victims’ bank accounts to criminals. The FBI’s 2019 Internet Crime Report states that the…
|Microsoft Warns of New PonyFinal Ransomware
|Cyware – Jun 03 2020 03:36
|A series of tweets have been issued by the security team at Microsoft, warning companies to implement protections against a new ransomware that has been active for the past two months. What is happening PonyFinal – a Java-based ransomware – has…
|Zero Day Attacks – A Sleeping Disaster
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jun 02 2020 14:19
|Read the original article: Zero Day Attacks – A Sleeping Disaster ‘Zero-day attack’ is a phrase used for describing the threat of an unknown security vulnerability in computer software or application that a patch has not been released – or which the…
|Hybrid DDoS Protection is Like a Faulty Airbag
|Imperva Data Security Blog – Jun 02 2020 11:18
|We know that some businesses are the target of constant DDoS attacks, while others face attacks less frequently. If your company falls on the side of…
