Silobreaker

Menu
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: daily cyber digest

Cyber Alert – 04 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
Avaddon Ransomware 7 9
Stuxnet 5 12
SNAKE Ransomware 8 20
AZORult Stealer 5 27
Scattered Canary 3 4
VIndinstaller 2 6
KelvinSecTeam 2 3
Nexus Zeta 2 2
Maistealer 2 2
WannaCry Ransomware 3 3
Data Breaches
Global Dating App Users Exposed in Multiple Security Snafus
Infosecurity – Latest NewsJul 03 2020 08:30
Global Dating App Users Exposed in Multiple Security Snafus Security researchers have discovered five dating apps in the US and East Asia which are leaking millions of customer records thanks to misconfigured cloud databases. A team from …
InfosecurityMag – Global Dating App Users Exposed in Multiple Security Snafus https://t.co/Q1SK9CDBYo
InfosecurityMag – TwitterJul 03 2020 08:30
Global Dating App Users Exposed in Multiple Security Snafus https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/global-dating-app-users-exposed?utm_source=twitterfeed&utm_medium=twitter
cybersecboardrm – LinkedIn was copying every keystroke of users until iOS 14 exposed it #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/1ZpPfhwN9V
cybersecboardrm – TwitterJul 04 2020 04:18
LinkedIn was copying every keystroke of users until iOS 14 exposed it #Cybersecurity #security https://www.hackread.com/linkedin-copying-user-keystrokel-ios-14-exposed-it/
LinkedIn was copying every keystroke of users until iOS 14 exposed it
HackReadJul 03 2020 20:48
By Deeba Ahmed The Universal Clipboard privacy feature on iPhone's latest iOS 14… This is a post from HackRead.com Read the original post: …
Hacker Groups
Rechardsport
Reddit – DarknetJul 03 2020 18:02
div class="md"> How reliable is it? Quality wise? Anyone have any stories? submitted by /u/vandelay1330 [link]…
Nexus Zeta – From Suspicious Alerts to Conviction
Check PointJul 03 2020 10:00
Two years ago, we shared the interesting story of Nexus Zeta: How a newbie hacker managed to create a monster botnet . The attacker created an impressive attack chain that comprised of several stages, from leveraging a 0-day vulnerability (…
Promethium Attacks Surge
CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSSJul 03 2020 07:28
“The trojanized setup will install the malware and the legitimate application, which is a good way to disguise its activities. In some cases, it will reconfigure Windows Defender before dropping the malware to prevent detection. This group mainly…
Lazarus Operate Again
Coin SharkJul 03 2020 12:33
The blockchain expert under the pseudonym Ergo informs that the well-known hacker organization Lazarus sent 2549 coins (more than $23 million) to bitcoin mixers during May. Moving coins At the beginning of this spring, the US government included the…
Malware
Securityblog – RT @MsftSecIntel: This week, Avaddon ransomware became the latest malware to use malicious Excel 4.0 macros in campaigns. Emails carrying t…
Securityblog – TwitterJul 03 2020 11:45
RT @MsftSecIntel: This week, Avaddon ransomware became the latest malware to use malicious Excel 4.0 macros in campaigns. Emails carrying the malicious Excel attachments were sent to specific targets, primarily in Italy. When run, the malicious macro…
Cephurs – RT @MsftSecIntel: This week, Avaddon ransomware became the latest malware to use malicious Excel 4.0 macros in campaigns. Emails carrying t…
Cephurs – TwitterJul 03 2020 16:03
RT @MsftSecIntel: This week, Avaddon ransomware became the latest malware to use malicious Excel 4.0 macros in campaigns. Emails carrying the malicious Excel attachments were sent to specific targets, primarily in Italy. When run, the malicious macro…
TrickBot malware now checks screen resolution to evade analysis
MalwareTips.comJul 03 2020 05:49
The infamous TrickBot trojan has started to check the screen resolutions of victims to detect whether the malware is running in a virtual machine. [….] In a new sample of the TrickBot Trojan discovered by cybersecurity firm…
InfoSecHotSpot – How To Remove Ransomware? Are you locked out of your system because of ransomware? Or, you cannot access your impor… https://t.co/TCPPWcYeNn
InfoSecHotSpot – TwitterJul 03 2020 12:58
How To Remove Ransomware? Are you locked out of your system because of ransomware? Or, you cannot access your important files or data. Ransomware is a dreading nightmare that can make you lose access… The post How To Remove Ransomware? appeared…
Vulnerabilities
Facebook Flaw Allowed Thousands Of Developers To Gather Personal Data
Information Security BuzzJul 03 2020 19:21
5,000 developers were mistakenly allowed to gather information from people’s Facebook profiles after a time limit on their rights had expired, according to BBC News. Apps on Facebook are supposed to be prevented from accessing people’s…
Multiple Flaws in Apache Guacamole Leave Sour Taste for Corporate Networks
TechNaduJul 03 2020 11:03
Check Point warns about an exploit chain leading “full network control” attack against corporate networks. The discovered flaws concern the FreeRDP 2.0.0 and the Apache Guacamole 1.1.0 that is using it. Apache was quick to respond and fix the…
US Cyber Command urges F5 customers to patch critical BIG-IP flaw
BleepingComputer.comJul 03 2020 17:42
F5 Networks (F5) patched a critical remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability found in undisclosed pages of Traffic Management User Interface (TMUI) of the BIG-IP application delivery controller (ADC). […]
bad_packets – If you’re deploying your CVE-2020-2021 or CVE-2020-5902 payload this weekend, feel free to test it against one of our honeypots first.
bad_packets – TwitterJul 03 2020 18:06
If you're deploying your CVE-2020-2021 or CVE-2020-5902 payload this weekend, feel free to test it against one of our honeypots first.
Ongoing Campaigns

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • COVID-19 Alert – 04 July 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 04 July 2020
    Read more

  • Product updates: July 2020

    Here are our product release notes for July 2020. We continue to update our platform in order to provide users with excellent threat intelligence,...
    Read more

  • COVID-19 Alert – 03 July 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 03 July 2020
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch