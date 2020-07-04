Cyber Alert – 04 July 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Avaddon Ransomware
|7
|9
|Stuxnet
|5
|12
|SNAKE Ransomware
|8
|20
|AZORult Stealer
|5
|27
|Scattered Canary
|3
|4
|VIndinstaller
|2
|6
|KelvinSecTeam
|2
|3
|Nexus Zeta
|2
|2
|Maistealer
|2
|2
|WannaCry Ransomware
|3
|3
|Data Breaches
|Global Dating App Users Exposed in Multiple Security Snafus
|Infosecurity – Latest News – Jul 03 2020 08:30
|Global Dating App Users Exposed in Multiple Security Snafus Security researchers have discovered five dating apps in the US and East Asia which are leaking millions of customer records thanks to misconfigured cloud databases. A team from …
|InfosecurityMag – Global Dating App Users Exposed in Multiple Security Snafus https://t.co/Q1SK9CDBYo
|cybersecboardrm – LinkedIn was copying every keystroke of users until iOS 14 exposed it #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/1ZpPfhwN9V
|LinkedIn was copying every keystroke of users until iOS 14 exposed it
|HackRead – Jul 03 2020 20:48
|By Deeba Ahmed The Universal Clipboard privacy feature on iPhone's latest iOS 14… This is a post from HackRead.com Read the original post: …
|Hacker Groups
|Rechardsport
|Reddit – Darknet – Jul 03 2020 18:02
|div class="md"> How reliable is it? Quality wise? Anyone have any stories? submitted by /u/vandelay1330 [link]…
|Nexus Zeta – From Suspicious Alerts to Conviction
|Check Point – Jul 03 2020 10:00
|Two years ago, we shared the interesting story of Nexus Zeta: How a newbie hacker managed to create a monster botnet . The attacker created an impressive attack chain that comprised of several stages, from leveraging a 0-day vulnerability (…
|Promethium Attacks Surge
|CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Jul 03 2020 07:28
|“The trojanized setup will install the malware and the legitimate application, which is a good way to disguise its activities. In some cases, it will reconfigure Windows Defender before dropping the malware to prevent detection. This group mainly…
|Lazarus Operate Again
|Coin Shark – Jul 03 2020 12:33
|The blockchain expert under the pseudonym Ergo informs that the well-known hacker organization Lazarus sent 2549 coins (more than $23 million) to bitcoin mixers during May. Moving coins At the beginning of this spring, the US government included the…
|Malware
|Securityblog – RT @MsftSecIntel: This week, Avaddon ransomware became the latest malware to use malicious Excel 4.0 macros in campaigns. Emails carrying t…
|Cephurs – RT @MsftSecIntel: This week, Avaddon ransomware became the latest malware to use malicious Excel 4.0 macros in campaigns. Emails carrying t…
|TrickBot malware now checks screen resolution to evade analysis
|MalwareTips.com – Jul 03 2020 05:49
|The infamous TrickBot trojan has started to check the screen resolutions of victims to detect whether the malware is running in a virtual machine. [….] In a new sample of the TrickBot Trojan discovered by cybersecurity firm…
|InfoSecHotSpot – How To Remove Ransomware? Are you locked out of your system because of ransomware? Or, you cannot access your impor… https://t.co/TCPPWcYeNn
|Vulnerabilities
|Facebook Flaw Allowed Thousands Of Developers To Gather Personal Data
|Information Security Buzz – Jul 03 2020 19:21
|5,000 developers were mistakenly allowed to gather information from people’s Facebook profiles after a time limit on their rights had expired, according to BBC News. Apps on Facebook are supposed to be prevented from accessing people’s…
|Multiple Flaws in Apache Guacamole Leave Sour Taste for Corporate Networks
|TechNadu – Jul 03 2020 11:03
|Check Point warns about an exploit chain leading “full network control” attack against corporate networks. The discovered flaws concern the FreeRDP 2.0.0 and the Apache Guacamole 1.1.0 that is using it. Apache was quick to respond and fix the…
|US Cyber Command urges F5 customers to patch critical BIG-IP flaw
|BleepingComputer.com – Jul 03 2020 17:42
|F5 Networks (F5) patched a critical remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability found in undisclosed pages of Traffic Management User Interface (TMUI) of the BIG-IP application delivery controller (ADC). […]
|bad_packets – If you’re deploying your CVE-2020-2021 or CVE-2020-5902 payload this weekend, feel free to test it against one of our honeypots first.
|Ongoing Campaigns
