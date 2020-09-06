Silobreaker

Threat Reports

Cyber Alert – 06 September 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
PwndLocker 4 8
SunCrypt Ransomware 6 15
Cerberus Malware 3 7
RevCode 2 2
BitRAT 2 4
QakBot 6 34
LODEINFO 1 1
Casper Malware 1 1
APT10 1 1
PyVil RAT 2 26
Data Breaches
sureshdr – @bigpaymeapp you have serious data leakage issue. How come contact details are being revealed to third party whose then launching scams?
@bigpaymeapp you have serious data leakage issue. How come contact details are being revealed to third party whose then launching scams?
Metacurity – Telmate data breach leaked personal info for millions of prisoners https://t.co/uHzVgA6Mpu via @engadget
Telmate data breach leaked personal info for millions of prisoners https://www.engadget.com/telmate-millions-inmate-data-exposed-041456225.html via @engadget
Hackers breach e-commerce websites operated by Warner Music Group
HackReadSep 05 2020 12:52
Home » Hacking News » Hackers breach e-commerce websites operated by Warner Music Group
CyberScoopNews – No hacking needed: Someone duped Experian into handing over data in breach affecting 24 million South Africans https://t.co/zY0BrKM7fe
No hacking needed: Someone duped Experian into handing over data in breach affecting 24 million South Africans https://hubs.ly/H0vJC5P0
Hacker Groups
FBI examined Google records to see if anyone had knowledge of Guccifer persona
Interesting investigative technique from the new Roger Stone dump. The FBI examined Google search records to see if anyone had foreknowledge of the GRU's Guccifer 2.0 persona and DC Leaks website. …
Evilnum APT used Python-based RAT PyVil Tool To Spy and Steal the Sensitive Data
GBHackers On Security – RSSSep 05 2020 13:12
anon_indonesia – The Anonymous Indonesia News Daily is out! https://t.co/zFjgn9SLXZ #jakpost
The Anonymous Indonesia News Daily is out! https://paper.li/anon_indonesia/1435572762?edition_id=1f492150-efef-11ea-a0b4-002590a5ba2d #jakpost
malwrhunterteam – RT @krabsonsecurity: Part 2 of my series on BitRAT is out, detailing the hidden browser and socks5 proxy feature, as well as the links to R…
RT @krabsonsecurity: Part 2 of my series on BitRAT is out, detailing the hidden browser and socks5 proxy feature, as well as the links to Revcode and the identity of the author of this…
Malware
FBI issued a second flash alert about ProLock ransomware in a few months
FBI issued a second flash alert about ProLock ransomware stealing data, four months after the first advisory published by the feds on the same threat. The FBI has issued the 20200901-001 Private Industry Notification about …
Malware gang uses .NET library to generate Excel docs that bypass security checks
ZDNet SecuritySep 05 2020 19:13
They were still Excel documents. Just not your typical Excel files. Enough to trick some security systems, though.
yarai1978 – RT @autumn_good_35: 『Finally, we compare LODEINFO with the TTPs of known threat actors (DarkHotel and APT10) and present possible attributi…
RT @autumn_good_35: 『Finally, we compare LODEINFO with the TTPs of known threat actors (DarkHotel and APT10) and present possible attribution theories and future prospects for the LODEINFO.』
SunCrypt Ransomware shuts down North Carolina school district
A school district in North Carolina has suffered a data breach after having unencrypted files stolen during an attack by the SunCrypt Ransomware operators, BleepingComputer has discovered. The Haywood County School district in North Carolina announced…
Vulnerabilities
Unit42_Intel – Exploits of CVE-2020-17496, a vBulletin RCE vulnerability, bypass the fix for a previous vulnerability, CVE-2019-16… https://t.co/nbYJsI9Ycu
Exploits of CVE-2020-17496, a vBulletin RCE vulnerability, bypass the fix for a previous vulnerability, CVE-2019-16759. Read our analysis. https://bit.ly/3jF37L5 https://twitter.com/Unit42_Intel/status/1302180426161811461/photo/1
Securityblog – RT @Unit42_Intel: Exploits of CVE-2020-17496, a vBulletin RCE vulnerability, bypass the fix for a previous vulnerability, CVE-2019-16759. R…
RT @Unit42_Intel: Exploits of CVE-2020-17496, a vBulletin RCE vulnerability, bypass the fix for a previous vulnerability, CVE-2019-16759. Read our analysis. https://bit.ly/3jF37L5 https://twitter.com/Unit42_Intel/status/1302180426161811461/photo/1
CyberScoopNews – CISA confirms hackers are exploiting F5 flaw on federal and private networks https://t.co/7rx7WumlDB
CISA confirms hackers are exploiting F5 flaw on federal and private networks https://hubs.ly/H0vJqX30
TryHackMe. Exploiting EternalBlue Vulnerability.
Walkthrough on the TryHackMe EternalBlue machine. Recon Before tackling any machine , there is a couple of Nmap scans that I like to use:…
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

