Cyber Alert – 06 September 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact us here for more information.
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|PwndLocker
|4
|8
|SunCrypt Ransomware
|6
|15
|Cerberus Malware
|3
|7
|RevCode
|2
|2
|BitRAT
|2
|4
|QakBot
|6
|34
|LODEINFO
|1
|1
|Casper Malware
|1
|1
|APT10
|1
|1
|PyVil RAT
|2
|26
|Malware
|FBI issued a second flash alert about ProLock ransomware in a few months
|Security Affairs – Sep 05 2020 13:22
|FBI issued a second flash alert about ProLock ransomware stealing data, four months after the first advisory published by the feds on the same threat. The FBI has issued the 20200901-001 Private Industry Notification about …
|Malware gang uses .NET library to generate Excel docs that bypass security checks
|ZDNet Security – Sep 05 2020 19:13
|They were still Excel documents. Just not your typical Excel files. Enough to trick some security systems, though.
|yarai1978 – RT @autumn_good_35: 『Finally, we compare LODEINFO with the TTPs of known threat actors (DarkHotel and APT10) and present possible attributi…
|yarai1978 – Twitter – Sep 05 2020 23:13
|RT @autumn_good_35: 『Finally, we compare LODEINFO with the TTPs of known threat actors (DarkHotel and APT10) and present possible attribution theories and future prospects for the LODEINFO.』
|SunCrypt Ransomware shuts down North Carolina school district
|MalwareTips.com – Sep 05 2020 18:41
|A school district in North Carolina has suffered a data breach after having unencrypted files stolen during an attack by the SunCrypt Ransomware operators, BleepingComputer has discovered. The Haywood County School district in North Carolina announced…
|Vulnerabilities
|Unit42_Intel – Exploits of CVE-2020-17496, a vBulletin RCE vulnerability, bypass the fix for a previous vulnerability, CVE-2019-16… https://t.co/nbYJsI9Ycu
|Unit42_Intel – Twitter – Sep 05 2020 09:43
|Exploits of CVE-2020-17496, a vBulletin RCE vulnerability, bypass the fix for a previous vulnerability, CVE-2019-16759. Read our analysis. https://bit.ly/3jF37L5 https://twitter.com/Unit42_Intel/status/1302180426161811461/photo/1
|Securityblog – RT @Unit42_Intel: Exploits of CVE-2020-17496, a vBulletin RCE vulnerability, bypass the fix for a previous vulnerability, CVE-2019-16759. R…
|Securityblog – Twitter – Sep 05 2020 21:37
|RT @Unit42_Intel: Exploits of CVE-2020-17496, a vBulletin RCE vulnerability, bypass the fix for a previous vulnerability, CVE-2019-16759. Read our analysis. https://bit.ly/3jF37L5 https://twitter.com/Unit42_Intel/status/1302180426161811461/photo/1
|CyberScoopNews – CISA confirms hackers are exploiting F5 flaw on federal and private networks https://t.co/7rx7WumlDB
|CyberScoopNews – Twitter – Sep 05 2020 19:14
|CISA confirms hackers are exploiting F5 flaw on federal and private networks https://hubs.ly/H0vJqX30
|TryHackMe. Exploiting EternalBlue Vulnerability.
|Medium Infosec Cybersecurity Writeups – RSS – Sep 05 2020 20:11
|Walkthrough on the TryHackMe EternalBlue machine. Recon Before tackling any machine , there is a couple of Nmap scans that I like to use:…
|Ongoing Campaigns
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.