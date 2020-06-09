Silobreaker

Menu
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: daily cyber digest

Cyber Alert – 09 June 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
GuLoader 13 14
KingSkrupellos 14 23
ZORAB Ransomware 7 7
Higaisa 7 15
Stop Ransomware 7 13
IcedID Trojan 5 7
ech0raix Ransomware 5 19
SNAKE Ransomware 4 5
Maistealer 3 3
MassLogger 3 3
Data Breaches
Naked Trump Photo: Has Anonymous Finally Exposed Donald’s Dirty Laundry?
Forbes – Cybersecurity RSSJun 08 2020 11:57
Another week, another supposed Anonymous leak dishing dirt on President Trump. But is the naked Donald Trump photo published online all that it seems?
SCMagazine – A breach at Charter Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) by an unauthorized 3rd party exposed the person… https://t.co/Iv0LpyLNdN
SCMagazine – TwitterJun 08 2020 17:10
A breach at Charter Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) by an unauthorized 3rd party exposed the personal information of 329,000 individuals. #CPACanada #databreach Commentary from @lucysecurity @Comparitech.

http://ow.ly/nZBs50A21Tk
SCMagazine – A breach at Charter Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) by an unauthorized 3rd party exposed the person… https://t.co/1rK3MJ8lFc
SCMagazine – TwitterJun 08 2020 18:00
A breach at Charter Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) by an unauthorized 3rd party exposed the personal information of 329,000 individuals. #CPACanada #databreach Commentary from @lucysecurity @Comparitech.

http://ow.ly/PKhY50A22l0
HackRead – RT @WAKABIyashi: 100,000 personal information of users exposed. Again, a downside of a centralized data storage system.

#dataprivacy #cyb…
HackRead – TwitterJun 08 2020 21:45
RT @WAKABIyashi: 100,000 personal information of users exposed. Again, a downside of a centralized data storage system.

#dataprivacy #cybersecurity #holochain #nextnet

https://www.hackread.com/?p=78246 via @hackread
Hacker Groups
Explained: Everything you need to know about hacktivist group Anonymous
CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSSJun 08 2020 13:41
The worldwide group is believed to include anyone who wants to join; its members being referred to as ‘anons’. (Source: Wikimedia common) As racial tensions in the US continue to make headlines, the ‘hacktivist’ group Anonymous is back in focus with…
FIN7 hacking group member arrested by the U.S.
Digital JournalJun 08 2020 22:24
U.S. officials have arrested an alleged member of the FIN7 hacking group (also known as the Carbanak Group) who have been involved in several high-profile cybersecurity incidences. The person who was apprehended was a Ukrainian national. Denys Iarmak…
Anonymous Greece hack websites of Turkey’s Foreign, Defense Ministries
Keep Talking Greece – RSSJun 08 2020 11:25
Anonymous Greece hacked two websites of Turkey’s crucial ministries: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense on Sunday. They first hacked the website of Foreign Ministry and a few hours after the one of the Defense…
Higaisa threat actors targets organizations using Zeplin platform
TSecurity.deJun 08 2020 21:17
A Korean threat actor, tracked as Higaisa, has been using malicious LNK files in recent attacks aimed at organizations that use the Zeplin collaboration platform. The Korean threat actor Higaisa, has been using malicious LNK files in recent attacks…
Malware
2020-06-08 – Quick post: IcedID (Bokbot)
Malware-Traffic-Analysis.net – Blog EntriesJun 09 2020 00:50
DarkReading – A newly discovered form of Java-based ransomware is targeting companies in the education and software sectors. ‘Tyc… https://t.co/Z39eDRWiAa
DarkReading – TwitterJun 08 2020 17:30
A newly discovered form of Java-based ransomware is targeting companies in the education and software sectors. 'Tycoon' is compiled into a Java image file, a new tactic that researchers say makes it harder to detect: http://ow.ly/vgCI50A23N4
BleepinComputer – After a sample of the SNAKE/EKANS ransomware was discovered by @milkr3am today, we get a much clearer picture that… https://t.co/fXUv5Ayw8V
BleepinComputer – TwitterJun 09 2020 00:59
After a sample of the SNAKE/EKANS ransomware was discovered by @milkr3am today, we get a much clearer picture that the Honda outages's are likely being caused by a SNAKE ransomware attack.
https://twitter.com/milkr3am/status/1269932348860030979?s=20
Zorab Ransomware Disguised as STOP Djvu Ransomware Decryptor
Security Bloggers NetworkJun 08 2020 11:25
A security researcher discovered a new ransomware strain called “Zorab” masquerading as a decryptor for STOP Djvu ransomware. Michael Gillespie, creator of the Ransomware ID service, spotted Zorab being distributed as a decryptor for…
Vulnerabilities
PoC RCE exploit for SMBGhost Windows flaw released
Help Net Security – NewsJun 08 2020 10:05
A security researcher has published a PoC RCE exploit for SMBGhost (CVE-2020-0796), a wormable flaw that affects SMBv3 on Windows 10 and some Windows Server versions. The PoC exploit is unreliable, but could be used by malicious attackers as a…
BrianHonan – via helpnetsecurity PoC RCE exploit for SMBGhost Windows flaw released https://t.co/vPXB6zU6Rb
BrianHonan – TwitterJun 08 2020 10:37
via helpnetsecurity PoC RCE exploit for SMBGhost Windows flaw released https://bit.ly/2XKyuMe
Metacurity – Proof-of-Concept Exploit Code for New Wormable Windows Flaw SMBGhost Published on Github @dangood001… https://t.co/X2H3Dvz131
Metacurity – TwitterJun 08 2020 10:56
Proof-of-Concept Exploit Code for New Wormable Windows Flaw SMBGhost Published on Github @dangood001…
Cisco Security Advisories – 47 flaws, 3 critical!
CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplicationsJun 08 2020 15:48
Cisco Systems recently issued a series of security advisories addressing 47 vulnerabilities, including 3 critical ones discovered & fixed in IOS or IOS EX software. Among the most serious were a privilege escalation vulnerability in the authorisation…
Ongoing Campaigns
Three Warning Signs of a Business Email Compromise (BEC) Attack
ProofPointJun 08 2020 15:10
Business Email Compromise (BEC )  has become a major concern for organizations of all sizes, in all industries, all around the world. In 2019, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) recorded 23,775 complaints about BEC, which resulted in…
Not the Resume You are Looking For
CywareJun 08 2020 07:24
Malware attack activity has witnessed an upsurge during the ongoing pandemic. Recently, a new campaign has been found to raise the bar a tad bit higher with resume-based subterfuge. What is happening? As per research conducted by Check Point Software,…
Tycoon malware rages through US schools, LG’s boot problem, and QNAP admins had better get busy
The RegisterJun 08 2020 07:57
Also: Cisco and Apple push out patches It is time once again for El Reg 's weekly security roundup. Here's a look at a few of the more interesting stories making the rounds over the past seven days. Wishbone hit with class-action suit A few weeks back,…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • COVID-19 Alert – 08 June 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 08 June 2020
    Read more

  • COVID-19 Alert – 08 June 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 08 June 2020
    Read more

  • Cyber Alert – 08 June 2020

    Cyber Alert: helpnetsecurity - Cybercriminals exposed 5 billion records in 2019, costing U.S. organizations over $1.2 trillion -… https://t.co/fmLOBnnDFl...
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch