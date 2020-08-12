Silobreaker

Threat Reports

Cyber Alert – 12 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
AgentTesla Keylogger 10 17
Avaddon Ransomware 6 13
Buer Loader 4 4
TA505 2 3
GandCrab Ransomware 3 7
DoppelPaymer Ransomware 2 8
LockBit Ransomware 2 10
Sodinokibi Ransomware 3 9
POWRUNER Backdoor 1 1
Karkoff 1 1
Data Breaches
SecurityWeek – HDL Smart Devices in Homes and Buildings Exposed to Hacker Attacks https://t.co/gvZzbpzPo0
SecurityWeek – TwitterAug 11 2020 14:10
HDL Smart Devices in Homes and Buildings Exposed to Hacker Attacks https://www.securityweek.com/hdl-smart-devices-homes-and-buildings-exposed-hacker-attacks
Flaws in ‘Find My Mobile’ exposed Samsung phones to hack
Security AffairsAug 11 2020 15:18
A researcher found multiple flaws in Samsung’s Find My Mobile that could have been chained to perform various malicious activities on Samsung Galaxy Phones. The security researcher Pedro Umbelino from Portugal-based cybersecurity services provider…
HDL Smart Devices in Homes and Buildings Exposed to Hacker Attacks
SecurityWeek RSS FeedAug 11 2020 14:08
Vulnerabilities in HDL Automation smart products could be abused to take over user accounts and remotely control devices deployed in homes, commercial buildings or hotels, SentinelOne reports. …
Hacker Groups
The Return of Anonymous
CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSSAug 11 2020 15:35
Now a new generation was eager to join. “How does one apply to be a part of Anonymous? I just wanna help out, I’ll even make the hackers coffee or suttin” an activist in the United Kingdom joked on Twitter, garnering hundreds of thousands of likes…
OilRig Now Uses DNS-over-HTTPS To Execute Attacks
CywareAug 11 2020 18:24
Iranian APT hacker groups maintain ongoing access to the targeted network rather than trying to get in and out as quickly as possible. Making the headline OilRig, also known as APT34, was spotted using DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) to silently exfiltrate data…
USA – Advisory: APT29 targets COVID-19 vaccine development
Tout sur la cybersociété, la cybersécurité, la cybercriminalité, la cyberdéfense, …Aug 11 2020 06:31
USA – Advisory: APT29 targets COVID-19 vaccine development – 16 pages <…
InvisiMole Group Resurfaces Touting Fresh Toolset, Gamaredon Partnership
Vyagers – RSSAug 11 2020 12:40
InvisiMole Group Resurfaces Touting Fresh Toolset, Gamaredon Partnership
Malware
Netwalker Ransomware Explained: What You Need to Know
Heimdal Security BlogAug 11 2020 13:30
Even though ransomware has been around since 1996, it is as present of a threat today as it was two decades ago. The most chilling part is that cyber-attackers are getting better at it. As per a …
Ransomware Threats Like LockBit Looming Over American Businesses: Interpol
CywareAug 11 2020 18:24
Interpol has released a report on the evolution of cybercrime during the COVID-19 pandemic. The report suggests that cybercriminals who used to target individuals and small businesses are now shifting towards governments, major corporations, and…
virusbtn – Avaddon is the latest ransomware to launch a site where it leaks the data of affected organisations that refuse to… https://t.co/n96fGs1MEU
virusbtn – TwitterAug 11 2020 09:51
Avaddon is the latest ransomware to launch a site where it leaks the data of affected organisations that refuse to pay https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/avaddon-ransomware-launches-data-leak-site-to-extort-victims/…
security4all – RT @McAfee_Labs: The NetWalker gang has established itself as one of the most dangerous ransomware groups out there. @ZDNet shares the deta…
security4all – TwitterAug 11 2020 11:06
RT @McAfee_Labs: The NetWalker gang has established itself as one of the most dangerous ransomware groups out there. @ZDNet shares the details on our latest findings. https://mcafee.ly/30JVBYP
Vulnerabilities
CVEnew – CVE-2020-10777 A cross-site scripting flaw was found in Report Menu feature of Red Hat CloudForms 4.7 and 5. An att… https://t.co/nZ03AwM7Sq
CVEnew – TwitterAug 11 2020 13:45
CVE-2020-10777 A cross-site scripting flaw was found in Report Menu feature of Red Hat CloudForms 4.7 and 5. An attacker could use this flaw to execute a stored XSS attack on an application administrator using CloudForms….
CVE-2020-1337 – PrintDemon is dead, long live PrintDemon!
blackhat libraryAug 11 2020 18:33
Ongoing Campaigns

