Cyber Alert – 13 September 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Maze Ransomware
|7
|14
|Conti Ransomware
|3
|12
|IcedID Trojan
|2
|3
|BreachDB
|1
|2
|OSX WindTail
|1
|2
|Raccoon Malware
|1
|4
|Zeppelin Ransomware
|1
|8
|Smoke Bot
|1
|3
|CDRThief
|2
|49
|Zloader Malware
|1
|8
|Data Breaches
|Razer data leak exposes personal information of gamers
|BleepingComputer.com – Sep 12 2020 14:05
|Gaming hardware manufacturer Razer has suffered a data leak after an unsecured database for their online store was exposed online. […]
|da_667 – take your daily dose unless you want the breach. https://t.co/Q4GprJaqws
|da_667 – Twitter – Sep 13 2020 04:15
|take your daily dose unless you want the breach. https://twitter.com/da_667/status/1304996979290836994/photo/1
|Secnewsbytes – United Airlines’ website bug exposed traveler ticket data | TechCrunch https://t.co/vPYjDW83Ow
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter – Sep 12 2020 09:43
|United Airlines’ website bug exposed traveler ticket data | TechCrunch https://techcrunch.com/2020/09/10/united-website-bug-tickets/
|Fairfax County schools hit by Maze ransomware, student data leaked
|BleepingComputer.com – Sep 12 2020 07:38
|Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), the 10th largest school division in the US, was recently hit by ransomware according to an official statement published on Friday evening. […]
|Hacker Groups
|Secnewsbytes – RT @teambreachDB: No organization is breach-proof. Most organizations are unaware of their breached credentials, Find out yours now and str…
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter – Sep 12 2020 07:11
|RT @teambreachDB: No organization is breach-proof. Most organizations are unaware of their breached credentials, Find out yours now and strengthen your organization's security posture with BreachDB.
Sign up for free access to BreachDB…
|anon_indonesia – The Anonymous Indonesia News Daily is out! https://t.co/FD7A9Gpgiq
|anon_indonesia – Twitter – Sep 13 2020 03:14
|The Anonymous Indonesia News Daily is out! https://paper.li/anon_indonesia/1435572762?edition_id=4ae380a0-f56f-11ea-a0b4-002590a5ba2d
|Strontium, Phosphorus, Zirconium… the explosive elements hacking into US politics
|The National – Sep 13 2020 04:04
|STRONTIUM. Phosphorus. Zirconium. Anyone could be forgiven for thinking these were operational codenames from some racy and sinister spy thriller, and they wouldn’t be far off the mark. These are the names under which the three major hacking groups…
|GarWarner – #Phosphorus – also known as APT 35, Charming Kitten, and Ajax Security Team – is after Trump campaign employees. Mi… https://t.co/PLO6Q40eBe
|GarWarner – Twitter – Sep 12 2020 16:57
|#Phosphorus – also known as APT 35, Charming Kitten, and Ajax Security Team – is after Trump campaign employees. Microsoft has used a Temporary Restraining Order against those group to seize many of its domains earlier this year —…
|Malware
|Louisiana Supreme Court Compromised by “Conti” Ransomware Actors
|TechNadu – Sep 12 2020 08:18
|The “Conti” ransomware group has become the first to attack a US court and leak sensitive documents. The extortion process may have begun, but the court’s administrators may not have even realized the attack yet. Experts believe this could be the…
|bad_packets – “Based on cyber insurance claims filed by customers who faced a ransomware attack in the first half of 2020, Coalit… https://t.co/PQn0HRaN4O
|bad_packets – Twitter – Sep 12 2020 22:04
|"Based on cyber insurance claims filed by customers who faced a ransomware attack in the first half of 2020, Coalition said the Maze ransomware gang was the most greedy, with the group requesting ransom demands six times larger than the overall…
|Vulnerabilities
|Dinosn – WordPress Plugin Flaw Allows Attackers to Forge Emails https://t.co/a61INUI5yR
|Dinosn – Twitter – Sep 12 2020 08:05
|WordPress Plugin Flaw Allows Attackers to Forge Emails https://threatpost.com/wordpress-plugin-flaw/159172/
|Yet Another Security Flaw Discovered in Bluetooth Technology
|Cyware – Sep 12 2020 19:24
|In the past, security experts have reported many security threats plaguing Bluetooth technology. In a recent discovery, a new vulnerability was identified that could allow an attacker to take complete control of a Bluetooth-enabled device. What's the…
|securityaffairs – #PaloAltoNetworks fixes severe Code Execution and #DoS flaws in #PANOS
https://t.co/9aa7Fqj4S4
#securityaffairs #hacking
|securityaffairs – Twitter – Sep 12 2020 17:20
|#PaloAltoNetworks fixes severe Code Execution and #DoS flaws in #PANOS
|opexxx – RT @blueteamsec1: Operation PowerFall: CVE-2020-0986 and variants – a look at vulnerability CVE-2020-0986 (a Windows LPE), how it was explo…
|opexxx – Twitter – Sep 12 2020 10:55
|RT @blueteamsec1: Operation PowerFall: CVE-2020-0986 and variants – a look at vulnerability CVE-2020-0986 (a Windows LPE), how it was exploited by attackers, how it was fixed and what additional mitigations were implemented to complicate……
