Cyber Alert – 15 July 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Amadey
|9
|11
|Mustang Panda
|6
|6
|AgeLocker Ransomware
|4
|7
|Guildma Trojan
|3
|3
|Gaza Cybergang
|3
|3
|GoldenSpy
|6
|7
|WannaCry Ransomware
|4
|5
|Wroba Trojan
|2
|3
|PlugX Trojan
|2
|2
|Grandoreiro Malware
|2
|3
|Data Breaches
|MalwareTechBlog – @VessOnSecurity You could infect every exposed server on the internet in 15 seconds from a single device.
|MalwareTechBlog – Twitter – Jul 14 2020 20:38
|Critical flaw allows hackers to breach SAP systems with ease
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jul 15 2020 01:20
|SAP users should immediately deploy a newly released patch for a critical vulnerability that could allow hackers to compromise their systems and the data they contain. The flaw is in a core component that exists by default in most SAP deployments and…
|Hacker Groups
|The invisible and anonymous Brazil that carries the pain of the pandemic
|The Limited Times – Jul 15 2020 01:41
|It is this river of generosity in the dramatic moments of the life of a people that makes it worthy of being remembered in history.
|The Rise of the First-Ever Russian BEC Group Cosmic Lynx
|Cyware – Jul 14 2020 12:55
|Cybercriminals are increasingly shifting their focus to socially engineered email frauds. Researchers at the email security company, Agari, identified a first-ever reported Russian cybercriminal ring dubbed Cosmic Lynx in July, that was found…
|RATicate malware gang goes commercial
|CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Jul 14 2020 13:30
|Two months ago, we wrote about a malware gang that we dubbed These criminals have been actively disseminating a range of remote access Trojans – thus the letters RAT in their nickname – aimed at giving them almost complete control over infected…
|Cosmic Lynx cyber crime group takes BEC to new heights – ComputerWeekly.com
|CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Jul 14 2020 12:33
|Datacentre; Enterprise software; IT in Europe and Middle East; Information Management; IT in Asia-Pacific; Internet; IT skills; Hardware; IT security; IT services; Mobile; Networking; Storage A newly identified Russian cyber criminal group , called…
|Malware
|2020-07-14 – Pcap and malware for ISC diary (IcedID)
|Malware-Traffic-Analysis.net – Blog Entries – Jul 15 2020 00:30
|With Malware like Try2Cry, USB-based Malware Propagation May Never Phase-Out
|Cyware – Jul 14 2020 06:54
|Cybercriminals have been exploiting USB devices to target their victims time and again. This method gained popularity and attention since the famous attack by Stuxnet worm on Iranian nuclear facilities in 2010. And since then, cybercriminals have…
|New AgeLocker Ransomware uses Googler’s utility to encrypt files
|MalwareTips.com – Jul 14 2020 05:25
|A new and targeted ransomware named AgeLocker utilizes the 'Age' encryption tool created by a Google employee to encrypt victim's files. Yesterday, a consultant created a…
|gh0std4ncer – RT @ops_secure: MAZE ransomware is quickly becoming one of the most devastating strains of Windows ransomware that have infiltrated compani…
|gh0std4ncer – Twitter – Jul 14 2020 09:50
|RT @ops_secure: MAZE ransomware is quickly becoming one of the most devastating strains of Windows ransomware that have infiltrated companies and organizations around the world.
Read on: https://bit.ly/2Dmv0HV…
|Vulnerabilities
|sudosev – Can we not have another random shit name for a vulnerability please. Just call it CVE-2020-1350.
|sudosev – Twitter – Jul 14 2020 17:20
|Can we not have another random shit name for a vulnerability please. Just call it CVE-2020-1350.
|CVE-2020-6287: RECON Vulnerability Used To Hack Into SAP Systems
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jul 14 2020 14:11
|A dangerous RECON bug is being used by computer hackers to breach into SAP systems. This vulnerability has been patched by SAP in their latest security update and is also tracked in the CVE-2020-6287 advisory. This new wave of intrusions is a typical…
|Security Advisory: Windows DNS Server Vulnerability ( CVE-2020-1350)
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jul 15 2020 01:41
|Background. Today is July 2020 Patch Tuesday, and Microsoft has released updates/fixes for multiple vulnerabilities. One of them is a critical vulnerability with a CVSS score of 10. What is the issue? Windows DNS Server Remote Code Execution…
|July 2020 Security Update: CVE-2020-1350 Vulnerability in Windows Domain Name System (DNS) Server
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jul 14 2020 18:25
|Sorin Mustaca's aggregated IT Security News and articles about information security, vulnerabilities, exploits, patches, releases, software, features, hacks, laws, spam, viruses, malware, breaches. July 2020 Security Update: CVE-2020-1350…
