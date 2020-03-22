Silobreaker

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: daily cyber digest

Cyber Alert – 22 March 2020

Silobreaker's Daily Cyber Alert

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
Moobot 3 3
Mukashi 3 8
Mirai Trojan 3 9
Mailto Ransomware 2 4
Fbot IoT Malware 1 1
ELF Malware 1 1
Hawkeye Malware 1 8
Maze Ransomware 1 20
DoppelPaymer Ransomware 1 14
Data Breaches
Unprotected Database Exposed 5 Billion Previously Leaked Records
SecurityWeek RSS FeedMar 21 2020 11:39
An Elasticsearch instance containing over 5 billion records of data leaked in previous cybersecurity incidents was found exposed to anyone with an Internet connection, Security Discovery reports. …
Russian Intel Agency FSB’s contractor hacked; sensitive data leaked online
HackReadMar 21 2020 23:53
Russian Intel Agency FSB's contractor hacked; sensitive data leaked online Home » Hacking News » Russian Intel Agency FSB’s contractor hacked; sensitive data leaked online
Hacker Groups
Malware
Netwalker Ransomware Infecting Users via Coronavirus Phishing
MalwareTips.comMar 21 2020 20:52
As if people did not have enough to worry about, attackers are now targeting them with Coronavirus (COVID-19) phishing emails that install ransomware. While we do not have access to the actual phishing email being sent,…
Mukashi, the new Mirai variant that targets Zyxel NAS
Security AffairsMar 21 2020 15:46
A new variant of the infamous Mirai malware, tracked as Mukashi, targets Zyxel network-attached storage (NAS) devices exploiting recently patched CVE-2020-9054 issue. Security experts have discovered a new variant of the infamous …
Mukashi: A New Mirai IoT Botnet Variant Targeting Zyxel NAS Devices
THN : The Hacker NewsMar 21 2020 07:57
A new version of the infamous Mirai botnet is exploiting a recently uncovered critical vulnerability in network-attached storage (NAS) devices in an attempt to remotely infect and control vulnerable machines. Called "Mukashi," the new variant of the…
New Coronavirus-themed attack uses fake WHO chief emails
Security AffairsMar 21 2020 21:27
Day after day the number of Coronavirus-themed attacks increases, fraudsters have launched a phishing campaign to deliver keyloggers on users’ PC Experts from IBM X-Force have uncovered a new Coronavirus-themed phishing campaign aimed at delivering…
Vulnerabilities
