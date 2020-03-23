Silobreaker

Cyber Alert – 23 March 2020

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
KPOT Stealer Malware 4 9
CoronaVirus Ransomware 3 9
APT27 2 3
Mukashi 2 10
Mirai Trojan 2 11
Ancient Tortoise Group 1 1
PYSA Ransomware 1 6
PXJ Ransomware 1 5
BlackWater Backdoor 1 4
Nefilim Ransomware 1 8
Data Breaches
TQL faces lawsuit over data breach
Office of Inadequate SecurityMar 22 2020 12:29
Clarissa Hawes reports an update to a previously reported breach: A trucking company has filed a lawsuit against Total…
Keepnet Labs accidentally exposed an unprotected database with 5 Billion previously leaked records
Security AffairsMar 22 2020 21:12
Expert discovered an Elasticsearch instance belonging to security firm Keepnet Labs containing over 5 billion records of data leaked in previous cybersecurity incidents. The expert Bob Diachenko has discovered an unsecured Elasticsearch install…
New York SHIELD Act’s Reasonable Safeguard Requirements Became Effective on March 21st —Is Your Company Ready?
DataBreaches.netMar 22 2020 12:29
Despite the pandemic, life — and most laws — go on. Micaela McMurrough, Caleb Skeath and Micha Nandaraj Gallo of Covington and Burling posted a reminder yesterday: On March 21, 2020, the data security requirements of the New York SHIELD…
No, the head of the World Health Organization has not emailed you – it’s a message laced with malware
The RegisterMar 23 2020 07:25
On the other hand, these Pwn2Own results are legit Roundup It is time for another Reg security summary. Scammers impersonate WHO boss As happens every time there is a major news event, the scammers are preying on public interest to spread malware. This…
Hacker Groups
Malware
Vulnerabilities
Ongoing Campaigns

