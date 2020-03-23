Cyber Alert – 23 March 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|KPOT Stealer Malware
|4
|9
|CoronaVirus Ransomware
|3
|9
|APT27
|2
|3
|Mukashi
|2
|10
|Mirai Trojan
|2
|11
|Ancient Tortoise Group
|1
|1
|PYSA Ransomware
|1
|6
|PXJ Ransomware
|1
|5
|BlackWater Backdoor
|1
|4
|Nefilim Ransomware
|1
|8
|Data Breaches
|TQL faces lawsuit over data breach
|Office of Inadequate Security – Mar 22 2020 12:29
|Clarissa Hawes reports an update to a previously reported breach: A trucking company has filed a lawsuit against Total…
|Keepnet Labs accidentally exposed an unprotected database with 5 Billion previously leaked records
|Security Affairs – Mar 22 2020 21:12
|Expert discovered an Elasticsearch instance belonging to security firm Keepnet Labs containing over 5 billion records of data leaked in previous cybersecurity incidents. The expert Bob Diachenko has discovered an unsecured Elasticsearch install…
|New York SHIELD Act’s Reasonable Safeguard Requirements Became Effective on March 21st —Is Your Company Ready?
|DataBreaches.net – Mar 22 2020 12:29
|Despite the pandemic, life — and most laws — go on. Micaela McMurrough, Caleb Skeath and Micha Nandaraj Gallo of Covington and Burling posted a reminder yesterday: On March 21, 2020, the data security requirements of the New York SHIELD…
|No, the head of the World Health Organization has not emailed you – it’s a message laced with malware
|The Register – Mar 23 2020 07:25
|On the other hand, these Pwn2Own results are legit Roundup It is time for another Reg security summary. Scammers impersonate WHO boss As happens every time there is a major news event, the scammers are preying on public interest to spread malware. This…
|Hacker Groups
|Malware
|Vulnerabilities
|Ongoing Campaigns
