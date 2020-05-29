Cyber Alert – 29 May 2020
|Data Breaches
|23% of leading banks had an exposed database with potential data leakage – Help Net Security https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2020/05/27/banks-exposed-database/
|Malware
|Toll restoring services following ransomware attack
|ZDNet Security – May 29 2020 01:54
|Confirms information accessed includes name, address, age, and payroll information such as salary, superannuation, and tax file number.
|Improved Version of Valak Malware Targets Enterprises in US, Germany
|SecurityWeek RSS Feed – May 28 2020 14:34
|Recent versions of the Valak malware have been used in attacks targeting Microsoft Exchange servers at organizations in the United States and Germany, Cybereason’s Nocturnus researcher team warns. …
|Ke3chang hacking group adds new Ketrum malware to its arsenal
|Security Affairs – May 28 2020 07:51
|The Ke3chang hacking group added a new malware dubbed Ketrum to its arsenal, it borrows portions of code and features from older backdoors. The Ke3chang…
|Vulnerabilities
|StrandHogg 2.0 Android flaw affects over 1 Billion devices
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – May 28 2020 22:21
|Researchers disclosed a new critical vulnerability (CVE-2020-0096, aka StrandHogg 2.0) affecting the Android operating system that could allow attackers to carry out a sophisticated version of Strandhogg attack. A group of Norwegian researchers…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|How to deal with internal BEC
|We use words to save the world | Kaspersky Lab Official Blog – May 28 2020 15:22
|In recent years, business e-mail compromise (BEC) attacks have become more frequent. Their objective is to compromise business correspondence for the purpose of committing financial fraud, extracting confidential information, or harming a…
