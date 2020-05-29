Cyber Alert – 29 May 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7 Sandworm Team 25 26 Valak Malware 12 13 PonyFinal 11 29 VandaTheGod 8 8 Mailto Ransomware 11 24 KingSkrupellos 7 14 NotPetya Ransomware 6 9 Carbanak 5 16 Trickbot Malware 10 15 APT35 4 4

Vulnerabilities StrandHogg 2.0 Android flaw affects over 1 Billion devices CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – May 28 2020 22:21 Researchers disclosed a new critical vulnerability (CVE-2020-0096, aka StrandHogg 2.0) affecting the Android operating system that could allow attackers to carry out a sophisticated version of Strandhogg attack. A group of Norwegian researchers…

Ongoing Campaigns How to deal with internal BEC We use words to save the world | Kaspersky Lab Official Blog – May 28 2020 15:22 In recent years, business e-mail compromise (BEC) attacks have become more frequent. Their objective is to compromise business correspondence for the purpose of committing financial fraud, extracting confidential information, or harming a…

