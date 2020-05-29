Silobreaker

Menu
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: daily cyber digest

Cyber Alert – 29 May 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
Sandworm Team 25 26
Valak Malware 12 13
PonyFinal 11 29
VandaTheGod 8 8
Mailto Ransomware 11 24
KingSkrupellos 7 14
NotPetya Ransomware 6 9
Carbanak 5 16
Trickbot Malware 10 15
APT35 4 4
Data Breaches
Secnewsbytes – 23% of leading banks had an exposed database with potential data leakage – Help Net Security https://t.co/DQMjHcZFAK
Secnewsbytes – TwitterMay 28 2020 09:29
23% of leading banks had an exposed database with potential data leakage – Help Net Security https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2020/05/27/banks-exposed-database/
helpnetsecurity – 23% of leading banks had an exposed database with potential data leakage in April – https://t.co/iMF2ZjzZkp -… https://t.co/yWfkFuW8r2
helpnetsecurity – TwitterMay 28 2020 14:30
23% of leading banks had an exposed database with potential data leakage in April – https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2020/05/27/banks-exposed-database/ – @reposify #cybersecurity #banks #attack_surface #vulnerability #cybersecuritynews…
Hacker Groups
Bringing VandaTheGod down to Earth: Exposing the person behind a 7-year hacktivism campaign
Check Point Research – RSSMay 28 2020 10:02
Introduction Since 2013, many official websites belonging to governments worldwide were hacked and defaced by an attacker who self-identified as ’VandaTheGod.’ The hacker targeted governments in numerous countries, including: Brazil, the…
thegrugq – Hahaha! The FIN7 guy was arrested in Thailand. Haven’t these guys realised that vacation is when they get nicked?
thegrugq – TwitterMay 28 2020 06:32
Hahaha! The FIN7 guy was arrested in Thailand. Haven’t these guys realised that vacation is when they get nicked?
BleepinComputer – The @NSACyber attributes the attacks to Sandworm Team, a.k.a:
* BlackEnergy Group
* ELECTRUM
* Hades/OlympicDestroyer
* Voodoo Bear
BleepinComputer – TwitterMay 28 2020 16:04
The @NSACyber attributes the attacks to Sandworm Team, a.k.a:
* BlackEnergy Group
* ELECTRUM
* Hades/OlympicDestroyer
* Voodoo Bear
Securityblog – RT @thegrugq: Hahaha! The FIN7 guy was arrested in Thailand. Haven’t these guys realised that vacation is when they get nicked?
Securityblog – TwitterMay 28 2020 10:48
RT @thegrugq: Hahaha! The FIN7 guy was arrested in Thailand. Haven’t these guys realised that vacation is when they get nicked?
Malware
Toll restoring services following ransomware attack
ZDNet SecurityMay 29 2020 01:54
Confirms information accessed includes name, address, age, and payroll information such as salary, superannuation, and tax file number.
InfoSecHotSpot – Governments targeted with revamped malware Turla, a sophisticated hacking group with suspected ties to the Russian… https://t.co/wbY5RCAyz8
InfoSecHotSpot – TwitterMay 28 2020 13:19
Governments targeted with revamped malware Turla, a sophisticated hacking group with suspected ties to the Russian government, recently used a revamped version of its malware to target government entities in Eastern Europe, according to new research…
Improved Version of Valak Malware Targets Enterprises in US, Germany
SecurityWeek RSS FeedMay 28 2020 14:34
Recent versions of the Valak malware have been used in attacks targeting Microsoft Exchange servers at organizations in the United States and Germany, Cybereason’s Nocturnus researcher team warns. …
Ke3chang hacking group adds new Ketrum malware to its arsenal
Security AffairsMay 28 2020 07:51
The Ke3chang hacking group added a new malware dubbed Ketrum to its arsenal, it borrows portions of code and features from older backdoors. The Ke3chang…
Vulnerabilities
StrandHogg 2.0 Android flaw affects over 1 Billion devices
CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplicationsMay 28 2020 22:21
Researchers disclosed a new critical vulnerability (CVE-2020-0096, aka StrandHogg 2.0) affecting the Android operating system that could allow attackers to carry out a sophisticated version of Strandhogg attack. A group of Norwegian researchers…
Ongoing Campaigns
How to deal with internal BEC
We use words to save the world | Kaspersky Lab Official BlogMay 28 2020 15:22
In recent years, business e-mail compromise (BEC) attacks have become more frequent. Their objective is to compromise business correspondence for the purpose of committing financial fraud, extracting confidential information, or harming a…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • Threat Summary: 22 – 28 May 2020

    22 – 28 May 2020 Silobreaker’s Weekly Cyber Digest is a quantitative summary of our threat reports, published every Thursday. The reports are created...
    Read more

  • Cyber Alert – 28 May 2020

    Cyber Alert: troyhunt - RT @haveibeenpwned: New breach: Wishbone was breached (again) in January resulting in almost 10M unique email addresses being exposed. Also…...
    Read more

  • Cyber Alert – 27 May 2020

    Cyber Alert: 23% of leading banks had an exposed database with potential data leakage...
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch