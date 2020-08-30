Cyber Alert – 30 August 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Cetus Cryptominer
|2
|4
|BeagleBoyz
|4
|49
|VandaTheGod
|2
|7
|Copperhedge
|1
|1
|BozokRAT
|1
|1
|Whois Hacking Team
|1
|1
|HOPLIGHT Trojan
|1
|2
|Crowdedflounder
|1
|2
|ELECTRICFISH
|1
|3
|Cerberus Malware
|1
|3
|Data Breaches
|Secnewsbytes – JCrush Dating App Has Exposed User Data, Even Messages | TechNadu https://t.co/pYqXfR9BiM
|JCrush Dating App Has Exposed User Data, Even Messages | TechNadu https://www.technadu.com/jcrush-dating-app-exposed-user-data-messages/185200/
|Securityblog – An Alexa bug could have exposed your voice history to hackers https://t.co/1ukVz3SB9m
|An Alexa bug could have exposed your voice history to hackers https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2020/08/an-alexa-bug-could-have-exposed-your-voice-history-to-hackers/
|Secnewsbytes – Details on over 350,000 SSL247 customers exposed due to misconfigured AWS bucket | Information Security Buzz https://t.co/fvu2LASggP
|Details on over 350,000 SSL247 customers exposed due to misconfigured AWS bucket | Information Security Buzz https://www.informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/details-on-over-350000-ssl247-customers-exposed-due-to-misconfigured-aws-bucket/
|Securityblog – RT @andpalmier: 🔥 #phishing targeting @HMRCgovuk victims 🎣 🇬🇧
CC @n0p1shing @ActorExpose @Spam404 @malwrhunterteam @nullcookies
⚠️ cred…
|RT @andpalmier: 🔥 #phishing targeting @HMRCgovuk victims 🎣 🇬🇧
CC @n0p1shing @ActorExpose @Spam404 @malwrhunterteam @nullcookies
⚠️ credentials of victims are exposed! https://twitter.com/andpalmier/status/1299647116625825792/photo/1
|Hacker Groups
|North Korea-linked APT group BeagleBoyz targets banks
|North Korea-linked APT group BeagleBoyz intensified its operations since February, US CISA, Department of the Treasury, FBI, and USCYBERCOM warn. According to a joint advisory issued by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA),…
|Secnewsbytes – UltraRank hackers steal credit cards from hundreds of stores https://t.co/p680eIq4LF
|UltraRank hackers steal credit cards from hundreds of stores https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/ultrarank-hackers-steal-credit-cards-from-hundreds-of-stores/
|InfoSecHotSpot – North Korea’s ‘BeagleBoyz’ target banks with ATM cash-out attacks https://t.co/GvqpEp38gA https://t.co/50XAcliUTk
|North Korea's 'BeagleBoyz' target banks with ATM cash-out attacks https://bit.ly/34LRvl6 https://twitter.com/InfoSecHotSpot/status/1299889127035412480/photo/1
|Iran-linked Charming Kitten APT contacts targets via WhatsApp, LinkedIn
|Original Post from Security Affairs Author: Pierluigi Paganini The Iran-linked Charming Kitten APT group leveraged…
|Malware
|How could I be able to open my files manipulated by Ransomware
|…
|Nefilim Ransomware Evolving Rapidly: Top Targets at a Glance
|Ransomware has continually expanded both in terms of threat and reach as threat actors continue to devise fresh methods of introducing new ransomware variants and malware families. One such newly emerged ransomware that was first identified at the…
|JAMESWT_MHT – RT @Arkbird_SOLG: #APT #Patchwork Edited BozokRAT with the same Xor keys (0x3, 0xA) that the last BozokRAT sample (cc8867a5fd62b82e817afc40…
|RT @Arkbird_SOLG: #APT #Patchwork Edited BozokRAT with the same Xor keys (0x3, 0xA) that the last BozokRAT sample (cc8867a5fd62b82e817afc405807f88716960af5744040999b619b126a9ecf57), check the same website Wikipedia (main page) before run the main…
|Securityblog – RT @Unit42_Intel: Cetus, a Docker cryptojacking worm, represents the latest entry in a growing trend of sophisticated and targeted cloud at…
|RT @Unit42_Intel: Cetus, a Docker cryptojacking worm, represents the latest entry in a growing trend of sophisticated and targeted cloud attacks. https://bit.ly/32vUMCm https://twitter.com/Unit42_Intel/status/1299637167854157824/photo/1
|Vulnerabilities
|CVEnew – CVE-2020-3566 A vulnerability in the Distance Vector Multicast Routing Protocol (DVMRP) feature of Cisco IOS XR Sof… https://t.co/Azh8Wb07Yh
|CVE-2020-3566 A vulnerability in the Distance Vector Multicast Routing Protocol (DVMRP) feature of Cisco IOS XR Software could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to exhaust process memory of an affected device. The vulnerability is due to…
|securityaffairs – #Cisco addresses ten high-risk issues in #NXOS software
https://t.co/aIW1hbwjSW
#securityaffairs #hacking
|#Cisco addresses ten high-risk issues in #NXOS software
|_jsoo_ – RT @starlabs_sg: Whew! Finally cleared the backlogs for Oracle
CVE-2020-2674: https://t.co/HYgbypiNo4
CVE-2020-2682: https://t.co/PGvxcIaB5…
|RT @starlabs_sg: Whew! Finally cleared the backlogs for Oracle
CVE-2020-2674: https://starlabs.sg/advisories/20-2674/
CVE-2020-2682: https://starlabs.sg/advisories/20-2682/
CVE-2020-2575: https://starlabs.sg/advisories/20-2575/
CVE-2020-2748:…
|tqbf – Just the dumbest possible orange site thread about vulnerability research compensation (in the context of the Slack desktop vuln).
|Just the dumbest possible orange site thread about vulnerability research compensation (in the context of the Slack desktop vuln).
