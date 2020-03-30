Cyber Alert – 30 March 2020
|Data Breaches
|How is Covid-19 Creating Data Breaches?
|Security Bloggers Network – Mar 29 2020 12:30
|Trevor is working from home for the first time. He loves the freedom and flexibility, but doesn’t read his company’s new BYOD policy. Sadly, he misses the fact that his home PC is not protected with updated security software nor the latest…
|Debunking vulnerability management myths for a safer enterprise
|Help Net Security – News – Mar 30 2020 05:00
|Cybersecurity is one of the most daunting challenges enterprises will face in 2020. According to IBM’s 2019 Cost of a Data Breach report, the average cost of a data breach in the U.S. is $8.19 million, with companies averaging 206 days to…
|Dueling Network – 5,473,883 breached accounts
|Have I Been Pwned latest breaches – Mar 30 2020 00:44
|In March 2017, the Flash game based on the Yu-Gi-Oh trading card game Dueling Network…
|Russians Shut Down Huge Card Fraud Ring
|MalwareTips.com – Mar 29 2020 12:43
|Federal investigators in Russia have charged at least 25 people accused of operating a sprawling international credit card theft ring. Cybersecurity experts say the raid included the charging of a major carding kingpin thought to be tied to dozens of…
|Malware
|Zeus Sphinx Trojan Awakens Amidst Coronavirus Spam Frenzy
|Security Intelligence – Mar 30 2020 04:00
|The recent months have created a new reality in the world as the novel Coronavirus pandemic spread from country to country raising concerns among people everywhere. With spammers and malware distributors already being accustomed to riding trending…
|Ryuk ransomware targets more hospitals during coronavirus pandemic
|SiliconANGLE – Mar 30 2020 01:52
|Ryuk ransomware is continuing to target hospitals and other medical providers during the global coronavirus pandemic despite some cybercriminals encouraging others to refrain from doing so. According to data from Bleeping Computer, Ryuk has targeted…
|Need help decrypt file .OPQZ
|MalwareTips.com – Mar 30 2020 01:15
|My file important have been encryption by OPQZ Virus I search internet download Emsisoft Decryptor for STOP Djvu Ransomware but run error : File: C:\Users\[removed]\Desktop\New folder\HG\Camera\IMG20151003121036.jpg.opqz No key for New Variant offline…
|Source code of Dharma ransomware now surfacing on public hacking forums
|Security Affairs – Mar 29 2020 19:16
|The source code of the infamous Dharma ransomware is now available for sale on two Russian-language hacking forums. The source code of one of the most profitable ransomware families, the …
