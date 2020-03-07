Daily Alert – 07 March 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Guildma Trojan
|3
|7
|PwndLocker
|3
|9
|Trickbot Malware
|6
|16
|Buerak Malware
|2
|5
|Mokes Trojan
|2
|5
|Ryuk Ransomware
|5
|26
|Adame Ransomware
|1
|1
|Parinacota Group
|1
|1
|Bifrost Trojan
|1
|1
|Gh0st RAT
|1
|1
|Data Breaches
|Virgin Media Data Leak Exposes Details of 900,000 Customers
|THN : The Hacker News – Mar 06 2020 13:09
|On the same day yesterday, when the US-based telecom giant T-Mobile admitted a data breach, the UK-based telecommunication provider Virgin Media announced that it has also suffered a data leak incident exposing the personal information of roughly…
|Data breach: U.S. retailer J.Crew reveals 2019 security incident to customers
|HOTforSecurity – Mar 06 2020 14:31
|…
|Virgin Media data leak exposes details of almost 1 million people
|WeLiveSecurity RSS – Mar 06 2020 14:30
|The misconfigured database was accessed by an unauthorized party on at least one occasion The post Virgin Media data…
|Disruptive Defenses Are The Key To Preventing Data Breaches
|Forbes – Cybersecurity RSS – Mar 06 2020 11:45
|While the cloud offers many business benefits, attempting to access cryptographic services from within a public cloud's virtual machine is a recipe for disaster.
|Hacker Groups
|CyberCrime – W/E – 3/6/20
|Tech-Wreck InfoSec Blog – Mar 06 2020 13:59
|2020 Global Threat Report Highlights China Attacks on Telecom (03/03/2020) CrowdStrike's …
|Next-Gen Ransomware Packs a ‘Human’ Punch, Microsoft Warns
|Threatpost.com – Mar 06 2020 21:50
|Ryuk, DoppelPaymer, Parinacota and other ransomware groups are getting more sophisticated, Microsoft warns.
|Malware
|Expired Certificates Used as Disguise to Spread Buerak, Mokes Malware
|Security Bloggers Network – Mar 06 2020 12:24
|Researchers observed digital attackers employing expired security certificates as a disguise to distribute the Buerak downloader and Mokes malware. Kaspersky Lab learned of a new attack method in which malicious actors leveraged infected websites…
|Cybersecurity Experts On Ryuk Ransomware Hits Fortune 500 Company EMCOR
|Information Security Buzz – Mar 06 2020 18:28
|Ryuk ransomware hits Fortune 500 company EMCOR, a US-based Fortune 500 company specialized in engineering and industrial construction services, disclosed last month a ransomware incident that took down some of its IT systems. The incident from…
|TrickBot Malware Targets Italy in Fake WHO Coronavirus Emails
|BleepingComputer.com – Mar 06 2020 08:30
|A new spam campaign is underway that is preying on the fears of Coronavirus (COVID-19) to target people in Italy with the TrickBot information-stealing malware. […]
|Emotet Actively Using Upgraded WiFi Spreader to Infect Victims
|MalwareTips.com – Mar 06 2020 15:19
|Emotet’s authors have upgraded the malware's Wi-Fi spreader by making it a fully-fledged module and adding new functionality as shown by samples recently spotted in the wild. We previously reported that Emotet is now capable of spreading to new…
|Vulnerabilities
|Cisco fixes three high-level bugs, but a fourth remains unpatched
|SC Magazine US – Mar 06 2020 21:44
|Cisco Systems this week issued disclosed a dozen software vulnerabilities, including four high-severity flaws, one of which has not been patched. The flaw with no current fix is CVE-2020-3155: a validation error in the SSL implementation of Cisco…
|CVE-2020-10189: Deserialization Vulnerability in Zoho ManageEngine Desktop Central 10 Patched (SRC-2020-0011)
|Tenable Blog – Mar 07 2020 02:17
|Zoho releases a patch for a critical remote code execution flaw in ManageEngine one day after the vulnerability was publicly disclosed. Background On March 5, Steven Seeley, an information security specialist at Source…
|CVE-2020-8597: Buffer Overflow Vulnerability in Point-to-Point Protocol Daemon (pppd)
|Tenable Blog – Mar 06 2020 18:37
|Multiple widely used Linux distributions are impacted by a critical flaw that has existed in pppd for 17 years. Background On March 4, researchers at the CERT Coordination Center (CERT/CC) …
|Expert publicly discloses Zoho ManageEngine zero-day on Twitter
|Security Affairs – Mar 06 2020 18:56
|A security researcher has disclosed details and PoC code for a zero-day vulnerability in the Zoho ManageEngine product via Twitter. A security expert has disclosed details about a zero-day vulnerability in a Zoho enterprise product via Twitter, a…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Ryuk Ransomware Attacks Fortune 500 Company Emcor
|Seclists.org – Data Loss – Mar 06 2020 15:31
|Posted by Destry Winant on Mar 06…
|FBI Warns of BEC Attacks Abusing Microsoft Office 365, Google G Suite
|BleepingComputer.com – Mar 06 2020 19:45
|The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warned private industry partners of threat actors abusing Microsoft Office 365 and Google G Suite as part of Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks. […]
