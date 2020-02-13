Daily Alert – 13 February 2020
|Data Breaches
|Lawyers are the real winners in the Yahoo data breach compensation case
|IT Governance Blog – Feb 12 2020 09:15
|Last week, victims of Yahoo’s data breaches between 2012 and 2016 were given good news, with the proposed settlement from the US class-action lawsuit heading to a judge…
|Over 15.1 Billion Records Exposed In Data Breaches In 2019
|SecurityPhresh – Feb 12 2020 14:04
|More than 15.1 billion records were exposed in 2019 as part of the data breaches that were publicly reported, Risk Based Security reveals.The number of exposed records registered a massive 284% spike compared to the previous year (which had 5.3…
|Israeli Elector App Accidently Exposes Personal Data of 6.5 Million Voters
|Security Bloggers Network – Feb 12 2020 13:40
|The personal data of almost 6.5 million Israeli voters was…
|Data breach exposes Altice employee, Optimum customer information
|Office of Inadequate Security – Feb 12 2020 15:06
|James T. Madore reports: A data breach at Altice USA Inc. has exposed the Social Security numbers, birth dates and other…
|Hacker Groups
|Hamas-linked hackers exploit current events to spy on rival Palestinian officials, researchers say
|Cyberscoop – News – Feb 13 2020 05:01
|Hackers associated with Hamas, the Islamist militant group that rules the Gaza Strip, are combining new malware with a timeless trick in an espionage campaign against Palestinian officials, private-sector researchers said Thursday. Like many…
|Feb 12 State of the Hack: Spotlight Iran — From Cain & Abel to Full SANDSPY Read More
|FireEye – Feb 12 2020 19:12
|In response to increased U.S.-Iran tensions stemming from the recent death of Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani by U.S. forces and concerns of potential retaliatory cyber attacks, we're bringing the latest from our front-line experts on all things…
|Microsoft Patch Tuesday updates for February 2020 fix IE 0day flaw
|Security Affairs – Feb 12 2020 09:59
|Japan Confirms Defense Data Breach After Cyberattack on Mitsubishi Electric
|DigitalMunition – Feb 12 2020 10:21
|The Japan Ministry of Defense recently announced that defense-related sensitive data may have been breached after the cyberattack on Mitsubishi Electric Corp., a major supplier of the country’s defense and infrastructure systems. According to the…
|Malware
|Hackers Target Supply Chain Companies with “Kwampirs” Malware
|DigitalMunition – Feb 12 2020 15:20
|The FBI recently gave a security warning to private organizations in the U.S. about an ongoing hacking campaign targeting software supply chain companies. It’s said that attackers are targeting companies with a remote access trojan (RAT) malware…
|KBOT Malware Shows Viruses Are Not Extinct
|Security Week – Feb 12 2020 13:29
|KBOT, a piece of malware that has been infecting computers for the past year, has been classified by Kaspersky as a “living virus,” a class of malware thought to be extinct. Kaspersky discovered KBOT, which is also known as Kpot, in February 2019, and…
|Ryuk: Defending Against This Increasingly Busy Ransomware Family
|Infosecurity – Blog – Feb 12 2020 12:44
|New variant of Android Trojan xHelper reinfects with help from Google PLAY
|Malwarebytes Unpacked – Feb 12 2020 18:15
|We first stumbled upon the nasty Android Trojan xHelper, a stealthy malware dropper, in May 2019. By mid-summer 2019, xHelper was topping our detection…
|Vulnerabilities
|Microsoft Patch Tuesday updates for February 2020 fix IE 0day flaw
|Security Affairs – Feb 12 2020 09:59
|There Are 99 Vulnerabilities in Microsoft Software
|Softpedia – Feb 12 2020 09:41
|The February 2019 Microsoft Patch Tuesday brings patches for a total of 99 vulnerabilities in products developed by the software giant, including for 12 security flaws rated as critical. No less than 7 of the 12 critical vulnerabilities affect…
|Siemens Patches Serious DoS Vulnerabilities in Several Products
|Security Week – Feb 12 2020 16:31
|Siemens’ Patch Tuesday updates for February 2020 address serious denial-of-service (DoS) vulnerabilities in several of the company’s products. The company has published a dozen describing vulnerabilities found in its products. Many of the security…
|Microsoft Fixes 99 Problems This Patch Tuesday
|Infosecurity – Latest News – Feb 12 2020 10:36
|Microsoft Fixes 99 Problems This Patch Tuesday Microsoft has fixed almost a century of CVEs this month, although experts suggest the workload shouldn’t be too hard on admins. The 99 vulnerabilities fixed this month feature 12 critical CVEs,…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Hackers Target Supply Chain Companies with “Kwampirs” Malware
|DigitalMunition – Feb 12 2020 15:20
|Operational Technology Attacks Increased By Over 2000% In 2019, Reveals IBM Report
|Cyware – Feb 12 2020 18:45
|| The piece of malware that was most commonly used in these attacks was the Mirai variant named Echobot. Echobot made its first appearance last year and since then has incorporated over two dozen different exploits. Operation Technology (OT) attacks…
|Social Engineering – The Art of Social Hacking
|LIFARS Blog – Feb 12 2020 14:30
|Social Engineering attack is an art of manipulating people into doing something, rather than by breaking into technical means. These attacks are not only becoming common but more realistic in nature as well. In fact, you might be a victim right…
|Ryuk: Defending Against This Increasingly Busy Ransomware Family
|Infosecurity – Blog – Feb 12 2020 12:44
