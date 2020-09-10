Threat Summary: 04 – 10 September 2020

Company Information Affected

Warner Music Group (US) The music recording company issued a breach notification stating that a number of its US-based e-commerce websites were compromised between April 25th and August 5th, 2020. Potentially stolen data includes customer names, email addresses, phone numbers, billing and shipping addresses, as well as full payment card details. Unknown

View Media (US) CyberNews researchers discovered an unsecured Amazon Web Services bucket belonging to the online marketing company. The database was secured by Amazon on July 29th, 2020. It contained 5,302 files, of which 59 were CSV and XLS files containing 38,765,297 records of US citizens. Exposed data included full names, email and street addresses, phone numbers and ZIP codes. Unknown

Roper St Francis Hospital (US) The South Carolina hospital stated that an employee’s email account was accessed by an unauthorised individual between June 13th and June 17th, 2020. The attacker gained access to the personal information of 6,000 patients, including names, dates of birth and detailed medical records. In some cases, health insurance and Social Security numbers were also affected. 6,000

Dirección Nacional de Migraciones (Argentina) The immigration agency was targeted in a ransomware attack that impacted its systems and led to ‘delays in entry and exit to the national territory’. The attack, which was conducted by Netwalker ransomware operators, also led to the theft of data. The attackers initially demanded $2 million in Bitcoin, however, this has since been raised to $4 million. Unknown

Global Tel Link (US) Comparitech researchers identified an unsecured database on August 13th, 2020 containing millions of call logs, private messages and personal information of Telmate users. It was secured within three hours of discovery. Exposed data included inmate’s dates of birth, facility IDs, full names, account balances, and more. Exposed recipient information included full names, email addresses, street addresses, and more. Medical data, passwords and consumer payment information were not affected. Unknown

Assured Imaging (US) The Arizona-based provider of health screening and diagnostic services was targeted in a ransomware attack on May 19th, 2020. Further investigation revealed that the attackers had exfiltrated ‘limited data’ prior to deploying the ransomware. It could not be determined which type of data was stolen. Potentially affected data includes full names, addresses, dates of birth, patient IDs, and more. 244,813

Haywood County School District (US) The North Carolina district was hit with SunCrypt ransomware on August 24th, 2020, which led the district to shut down its network and suspend online learning. The attackers published a 5GB archive containing data stolen in the attack. Exposed information includes sensitive documents and personal information of students, teachers, and the school district. Unknown

Service NSW (Australia) The government agency reported that the data of its customers and staff was stolen in a phishing attack that was detected on April 22nd, 2020. An investigation revealed that 47 staff members’ email accounts had been illegally accessed. The compromised data consisted of 3.8 million documents which include handwritten notes and forms, scans, and records of transaction applications. Individual customer account data and Service NSW databases were not exposed. 186,000

Ministry of Health (Georgia) The Ministry, as well as its constituent Lugar laboratory, were targeted in a cyberattack on September 1st, 2020. The attacker reportedly sought to obtain medical records databases, and documentation concerning the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. The stolen data was uploaded to a freely accessible public site, alongside forged documents, in what is believed to be an attempt at intimidating the public. The attack was reportedly carried out by actors in an unspecified country neighbouring Georgia. Unknown

Assist Wireless (US) The government-subsidized mobile phone operator accidently exposed ‘tens of thousands’ of customer documents dated between 2019 and 2020. Exposed data includes driver licenses, passports and Social Security cards which were used to confirm customers’ identity. The company stated that the leak was caused by Imagify, a third-party image compression plugin, which backed-up uploaded images in a separate unsecure folder. The issue has since been resolved. Unknown

Newcastle University (UK) The university disclosed that it was impacted by a cyber incident which began on the morning of August 30th, 2020. DoppelPaymer ransomware operators have claimed responsibility for the attack. As proof of their attack, the threat actors shared 750Kb of stolen data on their data leak site. Unknown

Digital Point (US) Researcher Jeremiah Fowler discovered an unsecured Elasticsearch database containing over 62 million records. The database was first discovered on July 1st, 2020 and secured within hours of discovery. Leaked data included names, email addresses, and internal user ID numbers. Internal records and user post details were also exposed. 863,412

Clark County School District (US) The district disclosed a ransomware attack that took place on August 27th, 2020, and impacted some of its computer systems. At present, it is unclear whether any sensitive information was accessed or stolen during the attack. Potentially affected data includes names and Social Security numbers of current and former employees. Unknown

K-Electric (Pakistan) The power supplier was targeted in a Netwalker ransomware attack on September 7th, 2020. The attackers are reportedly demanding a payment of $3,850,000, and claim to have stolen unspecified company data which they have threatened to publish if the payment is not made. Unknown

Unity Bank (Nigeria) On August 25th, 2020, Twitter user ‘Bank Security’ stated that a database belonging to the bank had been shared online on hacker forums. According to Bank Security, the database contains the personal data of over 53,000 customers. Further analysis revealed that it was recruitment data, not customer data, exposing names, house addresses, emails, phone numbers and dates of birth. The bank has informed its customers that it is aware of reports of a data breach, yet neither confirmed nor denied any connection to the leaked data. 53,000

Access Bank (Nigeria) On August 31st, 2020, a hacker, who exposed himself as Ihebuzo Chris, claimed to have discovered sensitive customer data belonging to Access Bank. The bank issued a statement acknowledging it was aware of reports of a data breach, but dismissed that an attack had taken place. Unknown